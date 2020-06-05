The Simpsons Tops Trending Titles on Disney+
While The Mandalorian dominated conversation during the initial Disney+ launch, one of the titles that many potential subscribers were looking forward to ahead of its arrival was The Simpsons. All 30 previous seasons of the beloved animated sitcom had never been available on a streaming service until Disney+ arrived, and it looks as though the show continues to be a powerhouse for the Mouse. Disney+ released a list of its top trending titles this week, and The Simpsons is nestled right there at the top.
Folks have been watching The Simpsons on Disney+ pretty consistently over the last few months, but the renewed popularity this week likely comes from the decision to finally fix the aspect ratio for older seasons of the series. There was plenty of frustration when Disney+ first arrived regarding the adjusted ratio of classic Simpsons episodes, as a lot of gags were left out of the frame. People pleaded with Disney to put them back in their original 4:3 ratio, a move that was finally made last month.
You now have the option to change the aspect ratio back to 4:3 if you so choose, and that has likely led to yet another spike in popularity for The Simpsons.
Also making the list of trending titles is the 2012 Simpsons short film, Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare. You can check out the full list of Disney+ trending movies and shows below!
The Simpsons
"With its subversive humor and delightful wit, the series has made an indelible imprint on American pop culture, and it's family members — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie — are television icons."
Moana
"Moana sets sail on a daring mission to save her people. Along the way, she meets the might demigod Maui — together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage from Walt Disney Animation Studios."
Frozen 2
"Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, Elsa faces a dangerous but remarkable journey into the unknown — to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle, in search of truths about the past."
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
"The Star Wars saga continues from Executive Producer George Lucas and Lucasfilm Animation! With cutting-edge, feature film quality computer animation, classic characters, astounding action, and the timeless battle between good and evil, Star Wars: The Clone Wars expands the Star Wars story with all new adventures set in a galaxy far, far away."
Jessie
"Jessie accepts a job as a nanny for the Ross family and moves into a multi-million dollar penthouse in Manhattan. She embarks on new adventures, and grows to rely on the love of the rambunctious children in her care."
Frozen
"Fearless optimist Anna teams up with rugged mountain man Kristoff in a race to find Anna's sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arrendelle in eternal winter."
Toy Story 4
"When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, the innocent little spork's hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new characters — and one long-lost friend."
Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare
"In this Oscar-nominated short from The Simpsons, Maggie must navigate an eventful first day in daycare. At the Ayn Rand School for Tots, Maggie is diagnosed with average intelligence. Barred from the gifted children, she longs to escape from her glue-guzzling classmates. But when a lonely caterpillar befriends her, she makes it her mission to save it from a ruthless butterfly-smashing toddler."
Onward
"In Disney and Pixar's Onward, elf brothers, Ian and Barley, get to spend a day with their late dad and go on a quest aboard Barley's epic van Guinevere. When their mom Laurel realizes her sons are gone, she teams up wth The Manticore to find them."
