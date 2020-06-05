The Simpsons Tops Trending Titles on Disney+

While The Mandalorian dominated conversation during the initial Disney+ launch, one of the titles that many potential subscribers were looking forward to ahead of its arrival was The Simpsons. All 30 previous seasons of the beloved animated sitcom had never been available on a streaming service until Disney+ arrived, and it looks as though the show continues to be a powerhouse for the Mouse. Disney+ released a list of its top trending titles this week, and The Simpsons is nestled right there at the top.

Folks have been watching The Simpsons on Disney+ pretty consistently over the last few months, but the renewed popularity this week likely comes from the decision to finally fix the aspect ratio for older seasons of the series. There was plenty of frustration when Disney+ first arrived regarding the adjusted ratio of classic Simpsons episodes, as a lot of gags were left out of the frame. People pleaded with Disney to put them back in their original 4:3 ratio, a move that was finally made last month.

You now have the option to change the aspect ratio back to 4:3 if you so choose, and that has likely led to yet another spike in popularity for The Simpsons.

Also making the list of trending titles is the 2012 Simpsons short film, Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare. You can check out the full list of Disney+ trending movies and shows below!