Disney+ Releases First Official Trailer For Doogie Howser Reboot Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

✖

Another new reboot is headed to Disney+ and the first trailer has finally arrived. Doogie Kamealoha, MD will be a brand new version of Doogie Howser, M.D., the medical series starring Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage doctor that ran from 1989 to 1993. The new show stars Andi Mack's Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy who also becomes a young doctor while trying to navigate her life as a teen.

Set in Hawaii, the first trailer for the series shows Kamealoha saving lives and struggling to balance her teen life with her doctor life. In the footage, it's revealed that they call Kamealoha "Doogie" because the television show Doogie Howser exists within their world, not because Doogie Howser is an actual person who existed, so don't expect Harris to show up as the original character. You can check out the trailer below:

You can read the official description for the series here: "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series Doogie Howser, M.D. – follows Lahela 'Doogie' Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical 'ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path."

The series was shot on location in O’ahu and was created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang (How I Met Your Mother, Fresh Off the Boat). In addition to Lee in the titular role, the show also stars

Kathleen Rose Perkins (Big Shot) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (Mulan) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (Hawaii Five-O) as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (American Horror Story) as Steph, Mapuana Makia (Finding 'Ohana) as Noelani and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) as Charles. Recurring stars include Alex Aiono (Finding 'Ohana) as Walter and Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians) as Dr. Lee. Series guest stars will include Randall Park, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Al Harrington, Amy Hill, David S. Jung, Jae Suh Park, Ty Simpkins, Kylie Cantrall, Jake Shimabukuro, and more.

"I’m so happy," Neil Patrick Harris recently told Variety when asked about the reboot. "The creator of it was a big producer on How I Met Your Mother. I think setting it with a female protagonist is a great call … I think it’s in really good hands. I feel like it’s a passion project for many and I can’t wait to watch it."

What did you think of the Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. trailer? Tell us in the comments!

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. starts streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 8th.