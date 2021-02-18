Original Doogie Howser Star Neil Patrick Harris Speaks Out on Disney+ Reboot

✖

Last year came word that Disney was developing a reboot of the popular Neil Patrick Harris led sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D. this time with a female lead. Development has continued on the project in the months since with the title Doogie Kealoha, M.D. revealed and Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Mother alum Kourtney Kang developing the project which added Andi Mack star Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the lead role. Though he's not involved, Harris has voiced his support for the series, revealing that like others he's eager to see it and is "happy" to see it happening.

“I’m so happy,” Harris told Variety when asked about the Disney+ reboot. “The creator of it was a big producer on ‘How I Met Your Mother.' I think setting it with a female protagonist is a great call… I think it’s in really good hands. I feel like it’s a passion project for many and I can’t wait to watch it.” No official premiere window for when the series will arrive has been revealed but a 10 episode series has already been ordered for the first season.

Lee's character is a 16-year-old girl who lives in Hawaii and works as a doctor. Half Asian and half white, the character's ethnicity reflects Kang's Hawaiian-born background. Like Harris' character, she's a young medical genius. Like the original series, she'll attempt to balance her soaring medical career with the rollercoaster ride that is teenage life.

Lahela's family will also play a big part in the show, both as a guiding force and as an element of chaos (which pretty much describes every family), and will include her mother, who is described as a "spit-fire Irish mother" who also happens to be her supervisor at the hospital she works at. There is also her Hawaiian "Local Boy" father, who is attempting to come to terms with the fact that his daughter is growing up, but is not adjusting very well.

The original Doogie Howser aired on ABC for four seasons from 1989 to 1993, consisting of 97 episodes overall. The series featured Harris as a teenage genius who worked as a licensed physician while also trying to navigate the difficulties of growing up. Doogie Howser helped launch the career of Harris, who went on to lead How I Met Your Mother for nine seasons as well as countless other credits to his name.

Harris didn't speak to a potential appearance on the series, but if we were betting we'd wager it's something that's been discussed in some part. What do you think of Disney's new take on Doogie Howser? Let us know in the comments!