Disneyland Reveals Rogers: The Musical Behind-the-Scenes Video

Rogers: The Musical is heading to Disneyland this summer, and fans can now check out all the fun details in a new behind-the-scenes video. What began as a simple stage play set in the Disney+ original series Hawkeye quickly became a fan-favorite sensation, captivating audiences who demanded an actual live performance of the Captain America-themed musical. Even the post-credits scene in the Hawkeye season finale was dedicated to Rogers: The Musical. The release of a behind-the-scenes making of Rogers: The Musical features looks at set design, music rehearsals, and so much more.

The Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure Park is where Rogers: The Musical is taking place for a limited time June 30 through August 31st. KC Wilkerson, Principal Media Designer, opens the featurette during a technical rehearsal. We're then taken to the Super-Soldier Transformation Chamber, where Executive Creative Director Dan Fields chats with Wilkerson about how the Internet went crazy when Rogers: The Musical premiered on Hawkeye. "The superfans demand to see Rogers: The Musical," Fields reiterated. Instead of just focusing on the "Save the City" song, the new musical will expand to offer even more content for paying customers.

What Is Rogers: The Musical About?

As part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort, the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure Park presents Rogers: The Musical – an all-new, one-act live theater production performing for a limited time, June 30-Aug. 31, 2023. Inspired by the fictional musical number from the first episode of the Disney+ series Hawkeye, the real-life Rogers: The Musical tells the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America, including his relationship with Peggy Carter. The 30-minute show was brought to life through the creativity of Disney Live Entertainment, in partnership with book writer Hunter Bell and featuring music by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz.

"We would love it," Marc Shaiman, co-writer of "Save the City," told ComicBook.com in late 2021. "I mean, of course, we would love it. I mean, so would a lot of other songwriters, so we've got to get going. Yeah. I'm sure there's already probably a whole musical on TikTok already. So we would love it. And the Marvel Universe is so expansive, not to mention the multi universes. See, I actually know things now about Marvel. Oh my God. I hope there aren't other songwriting teams in other multi-universes writing this. Yeah. I mean, can you imagine?"