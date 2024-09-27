Hasbro Teases “Exciting” Plans for Power Rangers

The Power Rangers brand has been a bit radio silent since Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and while there have been a few projects here and there, fans have been waiting to see what the next era holds for the franchise. It seems despite the lack of announcements, there are indeed some plans in the works for the franchise, which came way of a question from Moriviews’ Moriba Forde to Hasbro President Olivier Dumont. While Dumont didn’t go into specifics, he said that they do have “exciting plans for quite a few brands including Power Rangers.”

A Time of Change

The franchise celebrated its 30th Anniversary in 2023, releasing a reunion special in Once & Always and the final consecutive season of Power Rangers with Cosmic Fury. Both were released on Netflix, and this was to be the final chapter of this run before the streamer launched a rebooted universe.

The reboot was being developed by Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay With This) and showrunner Jenny Klein and was set to deliver a connected world of characters across both television and film. Unfortunately earlier this year it was reported that the live-action series was no longer moving forward at Netflix, with Hasbro reportedly exploring a new creative direction for the show as well as a new partner as a result of the change.

The Power Rangers Brand

While the TV and movie sides of the franchise are in flux, there are other things happening with the franchise in the interim. The gaming front is actually where Power Rangers is most visible at the moment, as a new Rita’s Rewind video game was recently announced for consoles and the mobile hit Legacy Wars continues to add new content. Renegade Game Studios’ continues to release new content as well for the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game and Heroes of the Grid, and they’ve also introduced a variety of new content into their Power Rangers Roleplaying Game.



Then there’s the toys and collectibles side of the franchise, which is also going quite strong despite the fact that Hasbro’s Lightning Collection ended rather abruptly. Other companies are still creating new statues and collectibles for the franchise, and there will be a new toy line next year from Playmates as well.

So now the question is, what do you want to see in a new Power Rangers project?