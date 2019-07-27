Disney’s The Rocketeer Cartoon Adds Two New Cast Members

Disney is bringing the beloved concept of The Rocketeer to Disney Junior, and now the series has added two more members to the cast. The series is based on Dave Stevens’ comics and the previous Disney film and will feature Kit Secord learning she’s next up to become the soaring hero. She’ll do so with the help of her parents, who will be voiced by Billy Campbell and Kathy Najimy. Billy will play her father Dave Secord, and fans also know that Billy voiced Cliff Secord in the original Rocketeer film. As for Najimy, she will be playing Kit’s mother Sareena Secord, while Kitana Turnbull will be playing the role of Kit, the next in line to inherit the mantle.

“This is my first voice-acting job ever and I’m thrilled that it’s for ‘The Rocketeer.’ This has been a really nice full-circle moment for me and I’m looking forward to introducing a new generation of kids, including my own, to the Rocketeer’s stories,” Campbell said.

The cast also includes legendary voice actor Frank Welker (“Scooby-Doo”) as Grandpa Ambrose and Butch the bulldog; Callan Farris (Disney Channel’s upcoming “Gabby Duran & The Unsittables”) as Kit’s best friend, Tesh; and Navia Robinson (Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home”) as Kit’s flight school classmate, Valerie Valkyrie. Voicing the recurring comedic villains in the series are Maria Bamford (“Arrested Development”) and Kari Wahlgren (“DC Superhero Girls”) as sister team, Laura and Harley; Maurice LaMarche (“Futurama”) as Sylvester Slapdash; Charlie Adler (“The Transformers” franchise) and Parvesh Cheena (Disney Junior’s upcoming “Mira, Royal Detective”) as The Great Orsino and Deany, respectively; and celebrity chef Ted Allen (“Chopped”) as Cast-Iron Chef.

Disney Junior’s The Rocketeer is being developed and executive produced by seven-time Emmy®️ Award nominee Nicole Dubuc (“Transformers: Rescue Bots”). Michael Kenny (Disney’s “Miles From Tomorrowland”) is supervising director. Emmy Award-nominated Beau Black (Disney’s “The Lion Guard”) is the songwriter and Annie Award-nominated Dominic Lewis (Disney’s “DuckTales”) is the composer. The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.

You can find the official description for The Rocketeer below.

“Armed with her cool new gear and secret identity, Kit takes to the skies to protect her town of Hughesville and its residents from danger. Assisting her on her heroic adventures are her best friend Tesh, bulldog sidekick Butch, and airplane mechanic grandfather, Ambrose Secord.”

The Rocketeer hits Disney Junior this fall.