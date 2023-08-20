Doctor Who's Original David Tennant Episodes Being Remastered

With David Tennant returning as the Doctor for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary, the BBC has announced plans to remaster and rerelease Tennant's original Doctor Who seasons as the Tenth Doctor, as well as Christopher Eccleston's season as the Ninth Doctor. According to the BBC's announcement, the new Blu-ray set will include remastered episodes from the first four seasons of the relaunched Doctor Who series as well as David Tenant's final set of specials, all upscaled into high definition. The set also includes previously released special features and a new retrospective titled "A Look Back Through Time and Space," in which Tennant looks back on his original run as the Doctor alongside showrunner Russel T Davies, who oversaw Doctor Who's relaunch and is also returning for the 60th anniversary.

The BBC released a trailer for the new Doctor Who Blu-ray boxset. You can watch it below.

Doctor Who Seasons 1-4 Remastered

The Doctor Who remastered box set contains 18 discs with 60 episodes of Doctor Who. Here are the synopses provided by the BBC:

SERIES 1 : Christopher Eccleston plays the Ninth Doctor, an alien and a loner (it's difficult keeping up with friends when your day job involves flitting through time and space) who meets Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), a shop-girl from the present day. From the moment she meets the Doctor, they click. They understand and complement each other. As they travel together through time, encountering new adversaries, the Doctor shows her things beyond imagination. The trip of a lifetime begins!

SERIES 2 : The complete second series introduces David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor, with Billie Piper returning as Rose. The Doctor and Rose travel across the Universe, facing dangers and thrills at every turn. Whether that's in Victorian Scotland facing a Werewolf, or on an impossible planet orbiting a black hole.

SERIES 3 : The third series of Doctor Who is full of new adventures, new laughs, new heartbreak and some terrifying new monsters. From the moment the Doctor walks into the life of medical student Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman), he changes it forever. But whatever you do, don't blink!

SERIES 4 : David Tennant is back in his role as the Doctor in the fourth series of the hit sci-fi show! Award-winning comedienne Catherine Tate returns as the Doctor's new companion, Donna Noble in this epic series that culminates in the Doctor's friends coming together to stop the Daleks!

THE COMPLETE SPECIALS: Five specials complete the Tenth Doctor's journey as he meets new friends, familiar faces and comes face-to-face with an old enemy in a year of special adventures. This Complete Specials includes all the Doctor Who Specials from 2009 – The Next Doctor, Planet of the Dead, The Waters of Mars, The End of Time – Part One and The End of Time – Part Two.

The Doctor Who: Series 1-4 Blu-ray box set is available to pre-order now. It releases on November 13th.