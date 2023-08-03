Fortnite's Rumored Doctor Who Collab Pushed Back, Still Coming This Winter

Fortnite is in a constant state of flux, with developer Epic Games always changing things up with new content and collaborations with all kinds of media properties. Because of how often things change around, the team also needs to stay fluid with its future plans. After all, when you're partnering with as many properties as Fortnite does, there's always the chance something could need to move around. For example, many fans were looking forward to a Doctor Who collab at some point in the near future, but were concerned things might have changed. However, recently new leaks have revealed that the collab is still on, Fornite players will just need to wait until after an upcoming Lego crossover.

This latest leak comes via iFireMonkey on Twitter who is a well-known Fortnite leaker. They've also gotten some of their even from SpushFNBR, who runs in similar circles. The Doctor Who crossover is currently slated for December or January, which will help make way for the Lego crossover to hit in November. The release will also come with its own mini Event Pass, which will provide a way for players to earn all kinds of Doctor Who-themed cosmetics.

Doctor Who x Fortnite Update VIA @BarbieharpFN



- 60th Anniversary look of Doctor 15 not happening pic.twitter.com/7oECK5Ae33 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 30, 2023

It's not all good news for Whovians though, as the leak claims that Fortnite won't be using the 15th Doctor's 60th Anniversary style. Of course, we still don't know exactly what Fortnite will be bringing to the table, but it seems likely that we'll get several different Doctor skins and potentially a few Companions, though that is, again just speculation. Either way, there are sure to be all kinds of rewards when it does launch. After all, the new leak claims that the Event Pass will contain even more cosmetics than what was previously known, meaning fans should be in for quite a treat.

For now, Fortnite fans still have plenty to dig into during Chapter 4 Season 3. While the season is going to start winding down soon, there are still tons of new things either recently added or coming to the game soon. These include crossovers like Jujutsu Kaisen and Terminator.