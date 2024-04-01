Doctor Who Season 1 New Trailer, Episode Titles Released

Doctor Who Season 1 has released a new trailer, featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the new (and 15th) Doctor, and Millie Gibson as the Doctor's new companion, Ruby Sunday.

In addition to getting a look at the new Doctor Who (2024) footage, we also get official titled for the 8 episodes in the new season!

Doctor Who (2024) Season 1 Episode Titles Explained

Episode 1 – "Space Babies" – Writer: Russell T Davies – Director: Julie Anne Robinson – Premiere Date: May 11, 2024

Episode 2 – "The Devil's Chord" – Writer: Russell T Davies – Director: Ben Chessell – Premiere Date: May 11, 2024

Episode 3 – "Boom" – Writer: Steven Moffat – Director: Julie Anne Robinson – Premiere Date: TBA

Episode 4 – "73 Yards" – Writer: Russell T Davies – Director: Dylan Holmes Williams – Premiere Date: TBA

Episode 5 – "Dot and Bubble" – Writer: Russell T Davies – Director: Dylan Holmes Williams – Premiere Date: TBA

Episode 6 – "Rogue" – Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman – Director: Ben Chessell – Premiere Date: TBA

Episode 7 – "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" – Writer: Russell T Davies – Director: Jamie Donoughue – Premiere Date: TBA

Episode 8 – "Empire of Death" – Writer: Russell T Davies – Director: Jamie Donoughue – Premiere Date: TBA

The trailer for Doctor Who (2024) certainly sneaks in some pretty clear hints of what most (if not all) of these episode titles are teasing. Scenes like a spaceship full of babies makes the premiere episode's title pretty self-explanatory; "The Devil's Chord" seems like it will give the 1960s British Rock Invasion (and its cultural disruption) a sci-fi (supernatural?) spin. It's harder to pinpoint which title applies to the Victorian Era period piece episode ("Rogue"?), and then there are a few episodes whose events may not be revealed in this trailer at all – so make sure to watch the previous trailer to get ALL the hints.

That said, the Season finale episode "Empire of Death" seems to be a payoff of a season-long arc, in which this 15th Doctor is trying to prevent some future calamity from taking place. It'll be an interesting darker underpinning to a season that generally looks pretty bright, hopeful, and fun – but then, that's what Doctor Who fans love to see!

Doctor Who will return with new episodes on Friday, May 10th at 7pm ET on Disney+, with a two-episode premiere, followed by a debut on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 11 at 12am GMT, and a broadcast premiere on BBC One later that day.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.