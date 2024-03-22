Doctor Who Epic Season 14 Trailer Released

Doctor Who unleashed a brand-new trailer on the unsuspecting Internet today. Finally, fans get to see Ncuti Gatwa in action in his own season of the popular show. For this season, BBC has partnered with Disney+ to distribute the program. As fans are noting from this new clip, Doctor Who is making use of every single inch of that increased budget. The staples are all there in brilliant color and people will be combing through this new clip for details all day and into the rest of the weekend. Check out the new trailer for yourself right here!

Previously, executive producer Russell T. Davies wrote a statement to celebrate the new season coming around. "At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together," the executive producer and writer explained. "Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

Ncuti Gatwa Is The New Doctor Who

(Photo: BBC)

Gatwa was absolutely moved by the outpouring of support for his new incarnation of the Doctor. Shortly after the news surfaced of his casting, he penned a letter thanking the fandom for the reaction. He also talked about the responsibility of this role in popular culture.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said back then. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.

"Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," he added. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

As mentioned above, Doctor Who will return with new episodes on Friday, May 10th at 7pm ET on Disney+, with a two-episode premiere, followed by a debut on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 11 at 12am GMT, and a broadcast premiere on BBC One later that day.

What do you think of the brand-new Doctor Who trailer? Let us know down in the comments!