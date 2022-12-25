Doctor Who Trailer for 60th Anniversary Special Released

Doctor Who has parted ways with Jodie Whittaker, and now, the countdown has started for the show's big return. The Fourteenth Doctor is on the horizon, and we already know the good Doctor is someone we've met once already. David Tennant, the actor behind the Tenth Doctor, will return to Doctor Who as the Fourteenth Doctor. And today, we have been given a new look at the comeback!

Earlier today, the BBC celebrated Christmas with a special trailer for Doctor Who's return. The show's 60th anniversary special is slated to drop in late 2023 as it stands, so you can put that down in your calendars. Tennant's reprisal will begin in November 2023, and his run will last three full episodes.

Of course, Tennant is not the only person returning to Doctor Who through this special. Former showrunner Russell T. Davies will take part in this episode as a writer. Tennant will also be joined on screen by Catherine Tate who fans know played Donna during the Tenth Doctor's run. The pair are also expected to act alongside Bernard Cribbins, Jacqueline King, and Karl Collins.

This big special promises to explore more of Tennant's iconic role, but fans should keep one thing in mind. The star originated his time on Doctor Who as the Tenth Doctor, and he will return as the Fourteenth Doctor. As for how that happens, well – we are sure some timey-whimey snafus are to blame. Tennant's Doctor will figure it out, and hopefully, his new Doctor will give Tennant the chance to reunite with Donna after all this time.

What do you think about this new teaser for Doctor Who? Will you be tuning into this special? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.