Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage

In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"

Based on what we know about 2023 plans for Doctor Who, this tease by the account does seem to be for a trailer, not a surprise Christmas special. The main reason this seems indisputable is the appearance of NPH within the trailer. When his casting was announced for the series earlier this summer it came with the reveal that he would appear on the show's 60th anniversary specials, which aren't scheduled to arrive until 2023. There's also the matter of the BBC programming for Christmas Day already being confirmed, with no place for a surprise Doctor Who Christmas Special in sight.

Russell T Davies, who is returning to the series as showrunner for the anniversary season, previously said in a statement, "It's my huge honor to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You'll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we're shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!"

Ahead of the 2023 specials, Doctor Who fans were already aware that actor David Tennant would be returning, but many assumed it would be as his classic Tenth Doctor character. During "The Power of the Doctor" episode that aired back in October, series regular Jodie Whittake was preparing to regenerate, which many assumed would herald the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa as the fourteenth doctor. In the end, Tennant appeared, taking on the role of the Fourteenth Doctor for the upcoming 2023 specials and making Gatwa's character the Fifteenth Doctor when his time eventually comes.

Tennant will be joined in the series by Catherine Tate, returning as companion Donna Noble. Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney plays a new character named Rose (not that Rose), rumored to be Donna's daughter. "Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick or flashback," Davies teased of Tennant and Tate's returns. "The only thing I can confirm is it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

Check back here tomorrow for whatever it is Doctor Who is teasing, and perhaps new details on the 2023 specials that will arrive next year.