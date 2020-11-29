Doctor Who Mutli-Doctor Crossover Finale Announced by Big Finish

✖

In May, Big Finish announced that its long-running Doctor Who audio series would come to an end. That end begins in early 2021 with the 275th installment of the main Doctor Who audio range, The End of the Beginning. As the series began with a three-Doctor crossover The Sirens of Time in 1999, it will conclude with a crossover event featuring the four main Doctors who were featured in that audio range: the Fifth Doctor (Peter Davidson), the Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker), the Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy), and the Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann). It should be an appropriately epic ending for the longtime bastion of classic Doctor Who. here's the synopsis:

"The Universe is in a state of crisis, facing destruction from the results of a strange spatio-temporal event. And the Doctor is involved in three different incarnations – each caught up in a deadly adventure, scattered across time and space. The whole of creation is threatened – and someone is hunting the Doctor. The three incarnations of the Doctor must join together to confront their implacable pursuer – but in doing so will they unleash a still greater threat?"

(Photo: Big Finish)

Big Finish's original Doctor Who audio drama range, known now as the Monthly Adventures, has offered new installments every month since 1999 without exception, most recently featuring the adventures of the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Doctors. Big Finish will replace the Monthly Adventures with rotating monthly box set releases, with each of the first 12 Doctors getting a new box set each year.

"There are so many exciting new directions ahead," senior producer David Richardson said at the time of the announcement. "Where did the First Doctor and Dodo go next after leaving the planet of The Savages? What happened to the Second Doctor after The War Games? What new adventures await the Third Doctor and Sarah Jane Smith? What happened on the Seventh Doctor's Last Day? The adventures are only just beginning..."

Big Finish chairman and executive producer Jason Haigh-Ellery said, "One comment we hear more often from new listeners is that they find it hard to know where to begin with our back catalogue of Doctor Who adventures. This change to our release schedule will make it easier for people to start. With a range for each Doctor, there will be a natural 'stepping on point' for fans."

"As well as making our ranges much less confusing for Big Finish beginners, these changes will allow us more exciting new possibilities and creative freedom," creative director and executive producer Nicholas Briggs said. "By freeing the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Doctors from the constrictions of the Monthly Adventures schedule, and giving them their own distinct ranges, we will be able to introduce more surprising cast combinations, different story lengths, and more story arcs."

The End of the Beginning releases in March 2021.