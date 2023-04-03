Doctor Who Casts RuPaul's Drag Race Winner in Major Role

Doctor Who is adding RuPaul's Drag Race's "Queen of Queens" to its cast. The BBC has announced that Jinkx Monsoon, the Award-winning actress/singer and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars, is joining Doctor Who in what is described as a "major role." This follows her time playing Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago on Broadway, a first for a drag queen, which contributed to a record-breaking box office during her 8-week run. The BBC did not reveal any further details about Jinkx Monsoon's role in Doctor Who, which is heading into its 60th-anniversary celebration in 2023.

"In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all," Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a press release. "Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!"

(Photo: Alec White, BBC)

Jinkx Monsoon added, "I'm honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer— I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage."

It is unclear if Jinkx Monsoon will appear in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials. Doctor Who Season 14 is filming now.

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return with three 60th anniversary specials in November 2023 with Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Catherine Tate will also return as former companion Donna Noble. Doctor Who Season 14 will follow, with Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday.

These will be the first new episodes of Doctor Who to stream globally on Disney+ as part of a new deal between Disney Branded Television and the BBC. Just days after Whittaker's farewell episode, the BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumor has it that Disney has some creative control over the franchise and wants to give Doctor Who a "Hollywood makeover."

Doctor Who returns in 2023 first its 60th-anniversary specials ahead of 2024's Season 14. The new season seems like a perfect jumping-on point for curious newcomers.

Other episodes of Doctor Who are still streaming on HBO Max. You can get caught up with our streaming binge guide.