Doctor Who Season 14 Reveals Shorter Episode Count, Showrunner Promises "We Have Plans"

Production on the upcoming 14th season of Doctor Who is officially underway, but that's not the only news about the fan-favorite series this week. Speaking with Doctor Who Magazine (via Bleeding Cool), showrunner Russell T. Davies revealed the number of episodes for the season and while he confirmed that it will be shorter than the previous season, he has plans for it though he didn't reveal exactly what those plans were. Davies confirmed that the season will have just eight episodes.

"Okay, that's fewer episodes than the last full season," he said. "But give us time. We have plans, and that's a promise!"

Davies also confirmed that Christmas specials are back in 2023 and in 2024 and, in news that will make fans very happy, there will be no gaps and plenty of content.

"It takes a while to get the empire in shape, but that's a serious plan: annual Doctor Who, no gap years, lots of content, on and on," he said.

What do we know about Doctor Who Season 14?

Doctor Who Season 14 will be the first new season of Doctor Who, following the anniversary specials, to stream globally on Disney+ as part of a new deal between Disney Branded Television and the BBC. Just days after Whittaker's farewell episode, the BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumor has it that Disney has some creative control over the franchise and wants to give Doctor Who a "Hollywood makeover."

"I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," returning showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a press release. Davies previously expressed his belief that Doctor Who should be a franchise with multiple shows similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He achieved a measure of this during his original run as Doctor Who showrunner, reviving the core Doctor Who series and launching spinoffs Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Additionally, Ncuti Gatwa will be playing the 15th Doctor and it was recently announced that Millie Gibson will join him on the TARDIS in 2023 as companion Ruby Sunday.

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor's companion," Gibson said in a statement. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

Ncuti Gatwa added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"