Doctor Who Trailer For 60th Anniversary Specials Released

The BBC has released a new trailer for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary. The trailer aired during today's Eurovision contest, reminding fans that David Tennant is returning as The Doctor in three specials, along with Catherine Tate as fan-favorite companion Donna Noble. Yasmin Finney will play a new character named Rose, and Neil Patrick Harris joins the cast as a mysterious villain. "It's my huge honor to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing?" returning showrunner Russell T. Davies teased when Harris' involvement was announced. "You'll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we're shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!" We also now know the titles of the three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials: "The Star Beast," "Wild Blue Yonder," and "The Giggle." "The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor's biggest adventure yet," Davies said in a statement. "Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!"

The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials will be the first Doctor Who to stream on Disney+ as part of a new international streaming agreement to give Doctor Who a stronger global franchise presence. Doctor Who Season 14, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday will follow. You can watch the new trailer below.

Doctor Who comes to Disney+

The Doctor Who team has teased big things in store for Doctor Who's anniversary, especially with it being on Disney+ worldwide. "I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK," Davies said in a press release announcing the partnership.

Charlotte Moore, BBC's Chief Content Officer, added, "We are thrilled to announce this exciting global partnership with Disney who are the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world. Russell T Davies' vision for Doctor Who has always been out of this world and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor's epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve. Joining forces with Disney will elevate the show to even greater heights and reach new audiences so it's an extremely exciting time for fans in the UK and across the world."

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return with three 60th anniversary specials in November 2023 with Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. The BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world" days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

Doctor Who returns in 2023 first its 60th-anniversary specials ahead of 2024's Season 14. The new season seems like a perfect jumping-on point for curious newcomers. Other episodes of Doctor Who are still streaming on HBO Max. You can get caught up with our streaming binge guide.