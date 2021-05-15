Doctor Who: Every Doctor Ever Comes Together For Time Fracture

Arguably the biggest Doctor Who crossover ever will open on West End this month. Doctor Who: Time Fracture is an immersive Doctor Who theater experience that will feature every Doctor ever. And when Immersive Everywhere, the studio behind the production, says "every Doctor," they mean "every Doctor." Doctor Who: Time Fracture will use pre-recorded cameos, voice-overs, and secret encounters featuring all 13 of the Doctors who have led the long-running British sci-fi series, as well as the War Doctor, originated by John Hurt and Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor. Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, and Jodie Whittaker will play their respective Doctors in pre-recorded videos. Voice actors will bring the Ninth, Tenth, Eleventh, and Twelfth Doctor to life for the theater experience.

Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) and Jon Culshaw (the Brigadier) are also involved in the project via video records. John Barrowman had been set to play Captain Jack Harkness but was removed from the production following recent public discourse about his behavior on the Doctor Who and Torchwood sets (Big Finish also canceled the upcoming story reuniting him with David Tennant).

Patrick Troughton’s son Michael Troughton will provide the voice of his father's Second Doctor. David Bradley will again play the First Doctor, originated by William Hartnell. Nicholas Briggs reprises his role as the voices of the Daleks and Cybermen. Jonathan Carley and Tim Treloar of Big Finish Productions will provide additional voices. There are 42 live-action actors involved in telling the story.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture is part of the Time Lord Victorious multimedia Doctor Who crossover event. Here's the synopsis for the show's story:

"1940 – it’s the height of the Blitz. A weapon of unknown origin destroys a small corner of Mayfair, and simultaneously opens up a rift in space and time. For decades, UNIT has fought to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses, but they’ve been beaten back as the fracture multiplies out of control.

"Earth as we know it is at stake – now is the time for you to step up and be the hero. Travelling to impossible places, confronting menacing monsters and ancient aliens along the way, it’s a journey across space and time to save our race, and our beautiful planet."

Tom Maller (Secret Cinema’s Casino Royale, 28 Days Later, Blade Runner) directs Doctor Who: Time Fracture. Daniel Dingsdale (Dark Tourism, Stardust, The Drop Off) wrote the story, with James Goss (Dirk Gently, Torchwood) serving as BBC consultant and Rebecca Brower as production designer. Doctor: Time Fracture opens on May 26th.