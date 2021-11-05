Loki Head Writer on Whether Doctor Strange Knows About the TVA

✖

Loki head writer Michael Waldron, who also penned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel Studios, addresses whether Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is aware of the Time Variance Authority. A bureaucratic organization existing outside of time and space where even the cosmic Infinity Stones are rendered useless, the TVA is tasked with protecting the Sacred Timeline and maintaining the proper flow of time. "Is this the greatest power in the universe?" Loki asks of the institution created by the all-knowing Time-Keepers, whose existence might outrank even the Masters of the Mystic Arts.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Strange tells Thor (Chris Hemsworth) during a visit to Midgard, "I keep a watch list of individuals and beings from other realms that may be a threat to this world. Your adopted brother Loki is one of these beings." But is Strange, or his predecessor the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), aware of the TVA?

"We don't really know. It would be interesting if they did," Waldron told The Direct. "I think what we see with the TVA is, whereas the folks at Kamar-Taj are dealing things in a magical way, the TVA is paperwork. It's bureaucracy. It appears to be a little more science-based."

If Strange isn't yet aware of Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the TVA, he might soon find out: the Loki series premiere, "Glorious Purpose," suggests a connection to Multiverse of Madness when animated TVA mascot Miss Minutes (voice of Tara Strong) reveals Variants like Loki risk creating a Nexus event that, if left unchecked, "could branch off into madness, leading to another multiversal war."

The series is "tremendously important" to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige recently told Empire Magazine. "It perhaps will have more impact on the MCU than any of the shows thus far. What everybody thought about WandaVision, and was sort of true, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which was sort of true, is even more sort of true for Loki."

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant, new episodes of Marvel's Loki premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.