James Gunn Clears the Air on Doom Patrol Cancellation Rumors

While the writing's been on the wall for Doom Patrol for quite some time, fans have been eagerly awaiting the last batch of episodes to drop on Max before the show signs off for good. Sunday, Doom Patrol star Michelle Gomez shared a post on her Instagram profile revealing she felt the last half of Doom Patrol Season Four was shelved amid Warner Bros. Discovery wide-sweeping tax write-down moves. That "binning," as Gomez calls it, doesn't appear to be the case as DC Studios head James Gunn has confirmed Max will, in fact, release the promised episodes at a time yet to be determined.

"I now have confirmation: as I surmised, no, Doom Patrol episodes are absolutely NOT being shelved, even though the premiere date for the next shows hasn't yet been announced to the public," Gunn said in a new post on his Threads account.

Earlier this year, Doom Patrol star Joivan Wade said the second half of Season 4 will give fans a "full circle" moment for the show, serving as an adequate series finale.

"I would like to say it's a great finish," Wade told CBR. "It's satisfactory for the fans, which I felt was most important. It upsets me when shows don't get the opportunity to close the chapter, to allow the fans to feel whole and healed and like they've actually been a part of something that they come full circle with. I feel we really got the opportunity to do that with Doom this season and give the fans what they have wanted and the payoff to everything that we have built over the last four years. It's something everyone is going to love. The rest of the season is some of our best work. I can't wait for everyone to see that. I will save all the other juice when we talk again."

Doom Patrol follows a team of unlikely heroes who all received their powers through tragic circumstances and are generally shunned by society. The series starred Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Alan Tudyk, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton, Joivan Wade, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, Matthew Zuk, and Michelle Gomez.

The first three full seasons of Doom Patrol as well as the first half of Season 4 are currently streaming on HBO Max. The second half of Season 4 does not yet have a release date.