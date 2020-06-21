Doom Patrol: Meet Dorothy in Season 2 Premiere "Fun Size Patrol" Photos

DC Universe has released new photos for the upcoming second season premiere of Doom Patrol, "Fun Size Patrol", giving fans their best look yet at the newest resident of Doom Manor, Niles Caulder's (Timothy Dalton) daughter, Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro). As fans of the series will recall, Dorothy's existence was a bit of a surprise for the Doom Patrol team at the end of Season One but even more of a surprise was the revelation that the various traumas they had suffered to give them their powers in the first place were all machinations of the Niles as part of his efforts to find a way to keep Dorothy safe.

In comics, Dorothy first appeared in Doom Patrol vol. 2 #14 in 1988. In that origin, Dorothy suffered a facial deformity that made her appear more like an ape. Isolated due to her deformity, Dorothy found comfort in her imaginary friends and soon learned that she had the power to bring them to life. In Grant Morrison's run on Doom Patrol, Dorothy became a full member of the Doom Patrol and also ended up the target of the terrifying villain the Candlemaker.

While we do know that Doom Patrol is taking a slightly different approach to Dorothy's origin -- we already know that she's Niles' daughter, after all, and her appearance comes not from a facial deformity but from her mother -- an immortal primitive woman that Niles fell in love with and remained with in the Yukon for years. We also know that she will have her imaginary friends as well -- and thanks to the newly released trailer for the season, we know that the Candlemaker is set to be a factor as well.

You can check out the synopsis for "Fun Size Patrol" below and read on for photos from the episode.

"Fun Size Patrol" - In the season premiere, Niles, Jane, Cliff, Rita, Vic and Dorothy are still trapped in miniature-size, weeks after the events of last season. Camped out in Cliff's miniature race-track set up, Dorothy tries to befriend both Cliff and Jane, while Larry does his best to figure out a way to restore everyone to their normal size once again. Meanwhile, Rita asks Vic for help in using her elastic abilities for good, while Jane hides out in the Underground and Niles tries everything to earn forgiveness for his past deeds. In the end though, Niles will have to sacrifice something very precious, by making a bargain with Willoughby Kipling (recurring guest star MARK SHEPPARD) in order to help the team and keep his daughter safe - and the world safe from her imaginary friends.

Doom Patrol Season 2 premieres Thursday, June 25 on both DC Universe and HBO Max.