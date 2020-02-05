Doom Patrol Casts Chief’s Daughter Dorothy for Season 2

The first season finale of Doom Patrol offered a lot of surprises for the misfit hero team one of the biggest one being perhaps that their complex relationship with Niles Caulder/The Chief was going to get even more complicated thanks to the revelation that Niles has a daughter, Dorothy. While fans didn’t see Dorothy’s face in the season finale, that’s going to change in the upcoming second season. DC Universe has cast Abigail Shapiro in the role.

According to the official description (via TV Line), “Niles loves her very much and has gone through great sacrifice to protect her, and the world, from her special abilities. Now that she is no longer hidden, Niles will go to even greater lengths to protect her.”

Fans of the Doom Patrol comics will recognize Dorothy, who first appeared in Doom Patrol vol. 2 #14 from 1988, most likely from Grant Morrison’s run that the DC Universe series takes much of their inspiration from. Originally created by Paul Kupperberg, Erik Larsen, and Jim Sanders III, the comics Dorothy was given up for adoption as a baby and suffered a facial deformity that made her appear more like an ape. Isolated due to her deformity, Dorothy’s only comfort was her imaginary friends and soon learned that she had the power to bring those imaginary friends to life. In Morrison’s run on the comics, Dorothy became a full member of the Doom Patrol and also ended up a target of the villain, the Candlemaker.

It’s unclear exactly how Dorothy will fit into Doom Patrol‘s second season. Shapiro is said to be appearing in a recurring capacity as Dorothy, but even beyond that not a lot is yet known about Doom Patrol‘s sophomore turn. After the season one finale, however, showrunner Jeremy Carver did tease that he had a few “wonderfully bizarre and crazy ideas” of where to take the series next.

“We’ve introduced something of a major new character with the Chief’s daughter, and we have still simmering resentments between the team and the Chief that will have to be resolved one way or another,” Carver said. “We have over 50 years of current and Silver Age and Bronze Age Doom Patrol comics, which really have been a lifesaver and an absolute repository of some of the most wonderfully bizarre and crazy ideas, but also beautiful character moments and depictions. We went full steam into season 1 with a ‘smoke ’em if you got ’em’ attitude, and we intend to fully continue that in any potential season 2 to come. There’s a lot more where that came from.”

The first season of Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe.