Doom Patrol: The SeX Men Crash the Party in New "Sex Patrol" Photos

DC Universe has released new photos for the upcoming fourth episode of Doom Patrol's second season, "Sex Patrol", and as the title suggests those photos are giving fans their best look yet at one of the weirdest teams in comics -- the SeX Men. We first got a brief look at the SeX Men in the extended Season 2 trailer, but the new photos give a bit more context for their arrival as it appears there's going to be a party at Doom Manor that might just get a little out of hand.

In comics, the SeX Men -- comprised of Captain Kiss, Lieutenant Cuddle, and Lieutenant Torture -- are a paranormal unit of the Pentagon. Their role is to, essentially, clean up sites where paranormal sexual phenomenon take place. While not exactly villains, they can serve as antagonists and though it's not exactly clear what they will be doing in the episode, given the synopsis it at least seems like it will make sense for them to be arriving to bust up the Doom Patrol's party. The Dannyzens show up to try to revive the now-broken Danny the Brick with a party that may turn rather adult rather quickly. The episode also appears to include an appearance by one of Jane's (Diane Guerrero) personalities we haven't really seen much of: Scarlet Harlot, who appears to be having a bit of fun with some karaoke.

You can check out the episode synopsis below and read on for photos.

"Sex Patrol" - When the Dannyzens throw a massive party at Doom Manor to resuscitate Danny the Brick, Dorothy longs to join the festivities and experience life as a grown-up. As the party rages on, Rita asks Flex Mentallo (guest star DEVAN CHANDLER LONG) to help unleash her full potential - which has some dangerously racy consequences.

New episodes of Doom Patrol land Thursdays on both DC Universe and HBO Max.