DuckTales Trends After Danny Pudi's Hilarious Larry King Interview Goes Viral
Disney XD's DuckTales has become a bonafide fan-favorite since it began in 2017, updating the lives of Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Scrooge McDuck for a new era. If you weren't already drawn in by the series' array of guest stars and reverential approach to its canon, a newly-viral TikTok video might be up your alley. The video, which was originally posted on TikTok by @opposumfanpage, shows Huey voice actor Danny Pudi appearing in an interview on Larry King Now. In the interview, King asks Pudi to name things he considers to be a luxury, and Pudi goes on to reveal his love for good coffee and cozy socks. King quickly grows confused by the answer, asking if Pudi had any interest in more expensive things like a private plane, to which Pudi responds "Larry, I'm on DuckTales."
The interview has gone viral in recent days, with fans reveling in Pudi's earnest response and in the comedic gold of "Larry, I'm on DuckTales". DuckTales , which was recently reported to be ending after its current season, quickly became a trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday, with fans and even franchise newbies offering their takes on the video. Here are just a few of their responses.
I had to do it #ducktales pic.twitter.com/5WY0olxbMM— ✨ Nik ✨ (@nikkieverettart) December 22, 2020
“Larry, I’m on Ducktales” is the animation industry version of “Ma’am, this is a Wendy’s”. https://t.co/Xads4uQvwM— Jessie Velociraptor Juwono (@jessiejuwono) December 22, 2020
2019: "actually that's not true, ellen"— Ibby (@IDiomande) December 22, 2020
2020: "larry, I'm on ducktales" https://t.co/lzIX2l2UNp
$600 stimulus check?
Larry, I'm on DuckTales.— Rebecca Ann Jordan (@beccaquibbles) December 22, 2020
Can Danny Pudi trending on Twitter be the thing that gets Ducktales renewed?— Olivececile (@Olivececile) December 22, 2020
Seeing randos talk about DuckTales makes me so happy.
Please watch the show. It's easily one of the best cartoons on air and it's ending soon-- it deserves all the love it can get!— B🏳️🌈 (@totesbdanger) December 22, 2020
Okay, amused about why #Ducktales is trending but hope that it also gets more people into the show and gets renewed for more seasons. I need these birds in my life. 🤞🤞❤️💙💚🦆🎩🪙— Jenn C (@sailorjurai108) December 22, 2020
The "I am Spartacus" scene but everyone's saying "Larry, I'm on Ducktales."— Lon Harris (@Lons) December 23, 2020
To be fair to Larry, Danny Pudi deserves a private plane. #DuckTales— Mario (@FreckleFart01) December 23, 2020
Larry, I’m not even on DuckTales. I’m just in the other room holding a script.— Frank Angones (@FrankAngones) December 22, 2020