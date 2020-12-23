DuckTales Trends After Danny Pudi's Hilarious Larry King Interview Goes Viral

Disney XD's DuckTales has become a bonafide fan-favorite since it began in 2017, updating the lives of Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Scrooge McDuck for a new era. If you weren't already drawn in by the series' array of guest stars and reverential approach to its canon, a newly-viral TikTok video might be up your alley. The video, which was originally posted on TikTok by @opposumfanpage, shows Huey voice actor Danny Pudi appearing in an interview on Larry King Now. In the interview, King asks Pudi to name things he considers to be a luxury, and Pudi goes on to reveal his love for good coffee and cozy socks. King quickly grows confused by the answer, asking if Pudi had any interest in more expensive things like a private plane, to which Pudi responds "Larry, I'm on DuckTales."

The interview has gone viral in recent days, with fans reveling in Pudi's earnest response and in the comedic gold of "Larry, I'm on DuckTales". DuckTales , which was recently reported to be ending after its current season, quickly became a trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday, with fans and even franchise newbies offering their takes on the video. Here are just a few of their responses.