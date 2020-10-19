DuckTales: Matt Youngberg and Frank Angones Talk F.O.W.L., Darkwing Duck, and the Disney Afternooniverse

ON THE FOWL REVEAL AND BRINGING DARKWING BACK ComicBook.com: When did you know you were going to go all out with Darkwing and why tie the big F.O.W.L. reveal to it? Matt Youngberg: Well, I think we always knew from early on, from probably the first season that we wanted to do something with Darkwing. Darkwing was a really important character for us to develop and to use to expand the world of DuckTales. And having it happen in the third season seemed like the right place, because the third season deals a lot with legacy. It deals a lot with the Disney Afternoon overall. We're reintroducing a lot of characters that came up in the Disney Afternoon and having been the Disney Afternoon character we've been seeding the most throughout the series, it made sense for us to kind of hinge this midpoint event around Darkwing Duck. So, this is coming right in the middle of Season 3 and so you are having this season-long arc that's happening with DuckTales, and we wanted to make sure that that season-long arc was going to transition in some way for the second part of the season. And so, we needed to make sure that we were servicing the story in DuckTales and what we were doing there, but we also wanted to make sure we were doing it in a way that was also expanding this Disney Afternooniverse idea that we had with Darkwing Duck and really paying off what we had been setting up for three seasons with Darkwing and giving him his own narrative space to grow as a character. Frank Angones: And as with all things on our show, it's also an exploration and an evolution of the Launchpad storyline. We introduced Darkwing first as a show that Launchpad used to love as a kid that kind of inspired his own personal ethos of, “when you crash your plane, you get back up.” Season three is so much about legacy and the legacy of DuckTales is also, the Disney Afternoon is part of that legacy. So to have those characters start to show up with more frequency, and then specifically part of the legacy of the character of Launchpad is that he went on to be a part of this family in Darkwing Duck and we wanted to explore that and evolve that specifically tied to, as you said, an episode that has a lot of importance in terms of the DuckTales legacy. And one of the things that Matt always kept me honest on with this particular episode is we have to make sure that it is both a DuckTales special event and a Darkwing special event and spinoff of both. There are elements that are definitely way more Darkwing and there are elements that are definitely way more DuckTales, but the notion is to tie in, how do these characters form a Disney Afternooniverse? Why are these old characters starting to show up with more frequency? And that's all tied into the narrative that is being revealed in this two-parter. prevnext

ON BONKERS, TOTALLY NUTS Speaking of legacy and this being a legacy episode within a legacy season, I guess I shouldn't be surprised after the sort of wild Rescue Rangers reveal, but you really did manage to sneak Bonkers in there, huh? I guess he's technically part of the Darkwing Duck show within DuckTales? FA: We needed a cop! We needed a comedy cop that can't be stopped! Yeah, there are two more even deeper cuts in this episode and one that is probably just for me. But, yeah, given the content of the episode and Darkwing was always a little bit... DuckTales was always the more Golden Age, pulp-adventury, Doc Savage, Indiana Jonesy-type thing. And Darkwing was always the more Silver-Agey, superhero kind of Kirby-inspired, multi-verse idea. So it would make sense that we would go to Darkwing. His original show was very meta with a lot of fourth wall breaking and referencing himself as a cartoon character with ratings. It would make sense that we'd bring in this meta element of this kind of Disney Afternooniverse and how that plays into the narrative of the third season with a Darkwing episode. And all of the crazy, Silver Age nonsense that he brings with him.

AND OTHER DEEP CUTS (Photo: Disney) You said there are other deep cuts that I've missed. What else are we talking about here? FA: Well, there are two C-list villain cameos in this episode, as Launchpad and Gosalyn take on other personas. There is Solego, the mad thinker who is a reference to a Disney Afternoon crossover comic. And then there is Fluppy Dogs, which the very first prime time-premiering, Disney television animation show about interdimensional, magical dogs that aired one special once and never aired again, except in my house where I had it on VHS. MY: Not to mention, we also got to throw in a reference to one of my absolute favorite scenes from the original DuckTales. FA: Oh, yes. Yes. MY: When Scrooge gets tossed into another dimension. FA: Yes. When Scrooge finds out some disturbing news about his ice cream.