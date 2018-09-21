‘Ducktales’ Renewed For Season 3

The week is ending with great news for Huey, Dewey, and Louie, as Disney Channel has decided to order a third season of DuckTales ahead of its Season 2 premiere.

That’s right, before the second season of the show has even aired, Disney has enough confidence in the acclaimed series to order more episodes.

With one month before the Season 2 premiere, which airs on Saturday, October 20 at 7:30 am ET, Disney released a teaser video announcing the renewal for Season 3. In the video, the three stars of the show got together for a joint recording session, where things weren’t exactly as productive as they’d hoped.

Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), and Danny Pudi (Huey) are all in one recording booth together, and they can’t help but goof around. Just like their on-screen character, the trio of actors continue to pester and pick at one another, rendering them incapable of getting anything done.

While that may not be a big deal for them, David Tenant is having a much more miserable time. The actor, who plays their Uncle Scrooge on the series, is joining their session remotely from London, where it’s already after midnight. He has to sit around and wait for them to finish before he can get anything recorded.

When the three nephews finally do chill out, Tenant has lost interest, and they yell at him for missing his line.

The characters in DuckTales are supposed to be completely fictional, but it’s hard not to believe that the actors have already embodied their on-screen counterparts after two seasons together.

DuckTales Season 2 premieres on Saturday, October 20 at 7:30 am ET on Disney Channel.