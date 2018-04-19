Amazon Developing ‘Transhuman’ & ‘East Of West’ TV Series From Jonathan Hickman & Robert Kirkman

It looks like two of Jonathan Hickman‘s stories could soon be hitting the small screen.

Amazon is reportedly developing two hourlong drama series inspired by Hickman’s East of West and Transhuman, according to Deadline. Both series are published under the Image Comics banner, and the adaptations are expected to be executive produced by The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman.

East of West follows “Death”, one of the four horseman of the apocalypse, through a reimagined dystopian version of the Old West. The series has spanned 36 issues since it debuted in March of 2013, and has accumulated an array of fans in the process.

Transhuman is a science fiction drama set in a near-future, which follows a divorced couple whose rival corporations offer humans the ability to genetically and robotically enhance themselves.

According to the report, Hickman will create and executive produce both series, alongside East of West artist Nick Dragotta and Transhuman artist J.M. Ringuet. East of West is expected to be written by Hickman as well, while Amazon is searching for a writer to pen Transhuman.

“Nick, J.M. and I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Skybound and Amazon,” Hickman said in a statement. “We feel very strongly about each project and couldn’t be more appreciative of how far both companies have gone to make us feel welcome. We look forward to doing the work and hopefully doing it well.”

Both series will be produced as part of the overall deal between Amazon Studios and Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment. This also marks the latest comic adaptation to arrive on Amazon, with The Boys set to begin filming next month.

Are you excited to see East of West and Transhuman come to Amazon? Let us know what you think in the comments below.