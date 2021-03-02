73rd Emmy Awards To Air On CBS In September

ViacomCBS has announced that the 73rd Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19th. The 2021 Emmys will be broadcast live on CBS TV, and will also be available to stream live on the new Paramount+ streaming service. Just like the Golden Globes and the Oscars, this year's Emmys will be somber and strange, as the year of TV has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, just like every other form of media and entertainment. That said, by the time September is here, there will hopefully be even more great accomplishments in TV worth celebrating than there are now.

So far, a lot of fans of geek culture have good reason to be excited for this year's Emmys. The Mandalorian season 2 and WandaVision both seem like solid locks for some kind of nomination, with more Marvel series like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Loki also about to shoot their shot.

Here is the official announcement about the 2021 Emmys, from ViacomCBS: