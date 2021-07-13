Emmy Nominations 2021: The Full List

By Spencer Perry

The full list of nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were revealed today by The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Leading the pack this year is Netflix's The Crown and Disney+ original The Mandalorian, each with 24 total nominations. Marvel Studios' WandaVision came in second with 23 total nods, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale landed in third with 21 nominations with others receiving multiple nominations including Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), Mare of Easttown (16), and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (5). The nominees were announced via a live virtual ceremony, hosted by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting).

"Television has provided a lifeline for so many around the globe this year, delivering a constant source of entertainment, information and inspiration during some of our most difficult days," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement. "We are thrilled to honor the diversity of storytelling in television today by recognizing talented artists, programs, producers, directors and craftspeople throughout our industry and celebrating their commitment to this extraordinary medium."

HBO/HBO Max have the most nominations out of all the platforms with 130 total, followed by Netflix in second place with 129, Disney+ in third with 71, and NBC with 46.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19 at 8 PM ET on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+

You can find the list of all the major nominations below!

(Cover Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks

Allison Janney, Mom

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

WandaVision

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Television Movie

Uncle Frank

Sylvie's Love

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth • The New Me • Netflix • Netflix

Bob's Burgers • Worms Of In-Rear-Ment • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television / Bento Box Animation

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal • Plague Of Madness • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

The Simpsons • The Dad-Feelings Limited • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

South Park: The Pandemic Special • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Benjamin Caron, Directed by

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

The Handmaid's Tale • The Wilderness • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak
Pictures
Liz Garbus, Directed by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Directed by

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Steven Canals, Directed by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Peter Morgan, Written by

The Handmaid's Tale • Home • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Yahlin Chang, Written by

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television Misha Green, Teleplay by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dave Filoni, Written by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Written by

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Ryan Murphy, Written by
Brad Falchuk, Written by
Steven Canals, Written by
Janet Mock, Written by
Our Lady J, Written by

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

B Positive • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Burrows, Directed by

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Susanna Fogel, Directed by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,
Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros.
Television
James Widdoes, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Biscuits • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal
Television
Zach Braff, Directed by

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television
and Universal Television
MJ Delaney, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television
and Universal Television
Declan Lowney, Directed by

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Steve Yockey, Written by

Girls5eva • Pilot • Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and
3 Arts Entertainment
Meredith Scardino, Written by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,
Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Written by
Paul W. Downs, Written by
Jen Statsky, Written by

Pen15 • Play • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics Maya Erskine, Written by
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television
and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by

ed Lasso • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by
Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Thomas Kail, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by
Michaela Coel, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem
and Zobot Projects
Craig Zobel, Directed by

The Queen's Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Directed by

The Underground Railroad • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Barry Jenkins, Directed by

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matt Shakman, Directed by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Michaela Coel, Written by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Brad Ingelsby, Written by

The Queen's Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Teleplay by

WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular! • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Chuck Hayward, Written by
Peter Cameron, Written by

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Jac Schaeffer, Written by

WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Donney, Written by

