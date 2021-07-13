Emmy Nominations 2021: The Full List
The full list of nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were revealed today by The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Leading the pack this year is Netflix's The Crown and Disney+ original The Mandalorian, each with 24 total nominations. Marvel Studios' WandaVision came in second with 23 total nods, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale landed in third with 21 nominations with others receiving multiple nominations including Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), Mare of Easttown (16), and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (5). The nominees were announced via a live virtual ceremony, hosted by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting).
"Television has provided a lifeline for so many around the globe this year, delivering a constant source of entertainment, information and inspiration during some of our most difficult days," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement. "We are thrilled to honor the diversity of storytelling in television today by recognizing talented artists, programs, producers, directors and craftspeople throughout our industry and celebrating their commitment to this extraordinary medium."
HBO/HBO Max have the most nominations out of all the platforms with 130 total, followed by Netflix in second place with 129, Disney+ in third with 71, and NBC with 46.
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19 at 8 PM ET on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+
You can find the list of all the major nominations below!
(Cover Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Mandalorian
Lovecraft Country
Pose
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Usprevnext
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Pen15
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Methodprevnext
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Billy Porter, Pose
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Mj Rodriguez, Poseprevnext
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Countryprevnext
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Jean Smart, Hacks
Allison Janney, Mom
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ishprevnext
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Juno Temple, Ted Lassoprevnext
Outstanding Limited Series
Mare of Easttown
I May Destroy You
WandaVision
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Television Movie
Uncle Frank
Sylvie's Love
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Squareprevnext
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Arethaprevnext
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy Youprevnext
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Sophie Okonedo, Ratchedprevnext
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth • The New Me • Netflix • Netflix
Bob's Burgers • Worms Of In-Rear-Ment • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television / Bento Box Animation
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal • Plague Of Madness • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
The Simpsons • The Dad-Feelings Limited • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation
South Park: The Pandemic Special • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLCprevnext
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by
The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Jessica Hobbs, Directed by
The Handmaid's Tale • The Wilderness • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak
Pictures
Liz Garbus, Directed by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Directed by
Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Steven Canals, Directed by
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by
The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Peter Morgan, Written by
The Handmaid's Tale • Home • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Yahlin Chang, Written by
Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television Misha Green, Teleplay by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dave Filoni, Written by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Written by
Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Ryan Murphy, Written by
Brad Falchuk, Written by
Steven Canals, Written by
Janet Mock, Written by
Our Lady J, Written by
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
B Positive • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Burrows, Directed by
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Susanna Fogel, Directed by
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,
Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by
Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros.
Television
James Widdoes, Directed by
Ted Lasso • Biscuits • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal
Television
Zach Braff, Directed by
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television
and Universal Television
MJ Delaney, Directed by
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television
and Universal Television
Declan Lowney, Directed by
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Steve Yockey, Written by
Girls5eva • Pilot • Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and
3 Arts Entertainment
Meredith Scardino, Written by
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,
Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Written by
Paul W. Downs, Written by
Jen Statsky, Written by
Pen15 • Play • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics Maya Erskine, Written by
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television
and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by
ed Lasso • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by
Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Thomas Kail, Directed by
I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by
Michaela Coel, Directed by
I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem
and Zobot Projects
Craig Zobel, Directed by
The Queen's Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Directed by
The Underground Railroad • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Barry Jenkins, Directed by
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matt Shakman, Directed by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Michaela Coel, Written by
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Brad Ingelsby, Written by
The Queen's Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Teleplay by
WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular! • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Chuck Hayward, Written by
Peter Cameron, Written by
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Jac Schaeffer, Written by
WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Donney, Written by