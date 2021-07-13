Emmy Nominations 2021: The Full List

The full list of nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were revealed today by The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Leading the pack this year is Netflix's The Crown and Disney+ original The Mandalorian, each with 24 total nominations. Marvel Studios' WandaVision came in second with 23 total nods, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale landed in third with 21 nominations with others receiving multiple nominations including Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), Mare of Easttown (16), and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (5). The nominees were announced via a live virtual ceremony, hosted by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting). "Television has provided a lifeline for so many around the globe this year, delivering a constant source of entertainment, information and inspiration during some of our most difficult days," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement. "We are thrilled to honor the diversity of storytelling in television today by recognizing talented artists, programs, producers, directors and craftspeople throughout our industry and celebrating their commitment to this extraordinary medium." HBO/HBO Max have the most nominations out of all the platforms with 130 total, followed by Netflix in second place with 129, Disney+ in third with 71, and NBC with 46. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 19 at 8 PM ET on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ You can find the list of all the major nominations below! (Cover Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Outstanding Drama Series The Boys Bridgerton The Crown The Mandalorian Lovecraft Country Pose The Handmaid's Tale This Is Us prevnext

Outstanding Comedy Series Black-ish Cobra Kai Pen15 Emily in Paris Hacks Ted Lasso The Flight Attendant The Kominsky Method prevnext

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Billy Porter, Pose Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason Josh O'Connor, The Crown Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emma Corrin, The Crown Olivia Colman, The Crown Uzo Aduba, In Treatment Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country Mj Rodriguez, Pose prevnext

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale John Lithgow, Perry Mason Tobias Menzies, The Crown Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian Chris Sullivan, This Is Us Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Gillian Anderson, The Crown Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown Emerald Fennell, The Crown Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country prevnext

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Anthony Anderson, Black-ish Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method William H. Macy, Shameless Kenan Thompson, Kenan Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Aidy Bryant, Shrill Jean Smart, Hacks Allison Janney, Mom Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish prevnext

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Juno Temple, Ted Lasso prevnext

Outstanding Limited Series Mare of Easttown I May Destroy You WandaVision The Queen's Gambit The Underground Railroad Outstanding Television Movie Uncle Frank Sylvie's Love Oslo Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia Dolly Parton's Christmas on The Square prevnext

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Paul Bettany, WandaVision Hugh Grant, The Undoing Ewan McGregor, Halston Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha prevnext

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision Phillipa Soo, Hamilton Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Daveed Diggs, Hamilton Jonathan Groff, Hamilton Anthony Ramos, Hamilton Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You prevnext

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country Charles Dance, The Crown Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale Claire Foy, The Crown Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us Sophie Okonedo, Ratched prevnext

Outstanding Animated Program Big Mouth • The New Me • Netflix • Netflix Bob's Burgers • Worms Of In-Rear-Ment • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television / Bento Box Animation Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal • Plague Of Madness • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios The Simpsons • The Dad-Feelings Limited • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation South Park: The Pandemic Special • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC prevnext

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Benjamin Caron, Directed by The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Jessica Hobbs, Directed by The Handmaid's Tale • The Wilderness • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak

Pictures

Liz Garbus, Directed by The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jon Favreau, Directed by Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Steven Canals, Directed by prevnext

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Peter Morgan, Written by The Handmaid's Tale • Home • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Yahlin Chang, Written by Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television Misha Green, Teleplay by The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dave Filoni, Written by The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jon Favreau, Written by Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Ryan Murphy, Written by

Brad Falchuk, Written by

Steven Canals, Written by

Janet Mock, Written by

Our Lady J, Written by prevnext

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series B Positive • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

James Burrows, Directed by The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Susanna Fogel, Directed by Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,

Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Directed by Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros.

Television

James Widdoes, Directed by Ted Lasso • Biscuits • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal

Television

Zach Braff, Directed by Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

and Universal Television

MJ Delaney, Directed by Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

and Universal Television

Declan Lowney, Directed by prevnext

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Steve Yockey, Written by Girls5eva • Pilot • Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and

3 Arts Entertainment

Meredith Scardino, Written by Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions,

Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Written by

Paul W. Downs, Written by

Jen Statsky, Written by Pen15 • Play • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics Maya Erskine, Written by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by

Brendan Hunt, Story by

Joe Kelly, Story by ed Lasso • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by

Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by

Brendan Hunt, Story by

Joe Kelly, Story by prevnext

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Thomas Kail, Directed by I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Sam Miller, Directed by

Michaela Coel, Directed by I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Sam Miller, Directed by Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem

and Zobot Projects

Craig Zobel, Directed by The Queen's Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Scott Frank, Directed by The Underground Railroad • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Barry Jenkins, Directed by WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matt Shakman, Directed by prevnext