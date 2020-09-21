Emmys: Mark Ruffalo Wins for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Over Hugh Jackman

✖

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo won an Emmy for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie after being a part of I Know This Much Is True. He ended up beating out Hugh Jackman after the Wolverine star’s turn in Bad Education. Buffalo pulled double duty while playing Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. In a heartfelt speech, the Hulk actor called for some unity in America and also thanked Derek Cianfrance for bringing something truly beautiful to the screen. This is his second time being nominated for an Emmy as helot the nod for The Normal Heart in 2014.

"Wow, to be with these guys, it's such an honor. I'm coming to you from my ancestral land," Ruffalo said in his virtual acceptance speech. "Derek Cianfrance, brother, you did something beautiful. I couldn't have done it without you. The rest of the cast, you gave career-defining performances. I believe great acting happens between performers in the moment."

Playing two tremendous characters in one program is no easy feat. Congratulations to @MarkRuffalo on his #Emmys win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for #IKnowThisMuchIsTrue. pic.twitter.com/ppx8hhqD30 — HBO (@HBO) September 21, 2020

"It's about a man fighting for his brother living with mental illness," he said. "It's a story that is common through so much of the U.S. and world today. It asks a big questions like 'How are we going to honor and take care of our most vulnerable people?' We do that with love and with compassion, and we do that by fighting for them. And that's what we have to do today. We have to come together with love for each other. And if we have privilege, we have to fight for those who are less fortunate and more vulnerable. That's what great about America, our diversity."

HBO celebrated the actor on Twitter saying, “Playing two tremendous characters in one program is no easy feat. Congratulations to @MarkRuffalo on his #Emmys win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for #IKnowThisMuchIsTrue.”

