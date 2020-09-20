Emmys Pre-Show Hosts Replaced After Teasing Positive for COVID-19

✖

Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox were initially supposed to host E!'s Live From the Red Carpet Emmys pre-show Sunday afternoon. When the virtual affair got started, however, viewers were instead met by Brad Goreski and Nina Parker. Rancic appeared shortly thereafter and revealed why she and Fox wouldn't be hosting the event— they both positive for COID-19.

“I do not take missing an awards show lightly,” Rancic said in a video appearance. “But unfortunately this year is just so different. As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines especially before an event like this, I did find out I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful that I heard it before I traveled and possibly could’ve exposed other people.”

Rancic confirmed she, her husband, and the couple's son all tested positive for the virus.

The pre-show and Emmys are hosted in-studio, but all awards and interviews will be conducted virtually this year do to new social distancing guidelines. Fox and her team sent along a statement read on-air by Goreski.

“I do not take missing an awards show lightly,” Rancic said. “But unfortunately this year is just so different. As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines especially before an event like this, I did find out I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful that I heard it before I traveled and possibly could’ve exposed other people.”

Earlier in the night, Goreski and Parker had hosted E!'s previous coverage, seemingly suggesting the pre-show hosting duties were a sudden shift.

The Emmy Awards begin on ABC at 8/7 p.m. Central.

Cover photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images