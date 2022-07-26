Eragon Creator Breaks Silence on Disney+ Reboot News

On Monday, fans of the beloved young adult series Eragon got a major surprise when it was announced that Disney+ is developing a reboot series with franchise creator Christopher Paolini serving as co-showrunner and writer on the project. Now, Paolini is speaking out about the news and offering his gratitude to all of the fans who have been asking for this for years.

"So, all I can say at the moment is … thank you," Paolini wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone has read the books, supported the tweetstorms, and participated in this fandom. None of this would have happened with you Alagaësians."

Fans have been asking for a remake or reboot of Eragon for years, particularly when Disney+ launched a few years back. The series was originally adapted into a movie in 2006, but that film was widely panned by critics and fans of the book alike.

Eragon is the first book in the Inheritance Cycle series and tells the story of a boy named Eragon who discovers a dragon egg. When the discovery of the egg is found out about by King Galbatorix, Eragon and the dragon, Saphira, are forced to flee with Brom, a storyteller who belongs to an extinct group known as the Dragon Riders.

Eragon will be the second young adult remake that Disney+ is taking on following Percy Jackson and the Olympians. That series had also previously gotten film treatment that left fans disappointed. Production on the Percy Jackson series began earlier this year.

Eragon will be the second young adult remake that Disney+ is taking on following Percy Jackson and the Olympians. That series had also previously gotten film treatment that left fans disappointed. Production on the Percy Jackson series began earlier this year.

He added, "Now that I have a somewhat better understanding of the work involved, here's what I am estimating: It's probably going to take us through December or into January to film all the episodes of season one, which is roughly one month of filming per episode (eight episodes total), though very often we are filming pieces of 101, 102, or even 103 out of order on any given day, depending on what set we are using. That means post-production will begin in early 2023, when the pieces are fitted together, edited and augmented with all the special effects and sound. This process also takes months and months, and that's not even accounting for closed captioning, subtitling and dubbing into other languages for our international viewers. That takes another army of people to accomplish."

