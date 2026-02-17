Every Season of an Underrated 2010s Sitcom Is Now Streaming on Netflix for the First Time

Sitcom lovers will want to make sure they have a Netflix subscription because a hidden gem sitcom just landed on the streamer for the first time. The streaming giant already boasts an impressive sitcom lineup ranging from Big Mouth to Kim’s Convenience. That library grew in February with the arrival of all three seasons of a criminally underrated 2010s sitcom that is worth rediscovering.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix subscribers can now stream Suburgatory after all 57 episodes of the ABC sitcom arrived on the platform on February 13th. The series originally aired on ABC from 2011 until 2014 and has been pretty difficult to stream in the years since. This marks the first time the show has ever streamed on Netflix in the U.S. The Emily Kapnek-created single-camera sitcom stars Jeremy Sisto and Jane Levy as single dad George Altman and his teen daughter Tessa, who experience culture shock when they move from their New York apartment to a house in the suburbs.

ABC’s Suburgatory Was Unfairly Cancelled

Play video

By the time you get through Suburgatory’s three seasons, you’ll find yourself wishing for more. The series unfortunately ran for just three seasons from 2011 until 2014 before ABC canceled the show due to dwindling ratings, which is really quite a shame given just how good Suburgatory is. The series’ sharp, witty take on suburban life was near-perfection from start to finish, and Suburgatory averaged a high 91% critic score and 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes across its three-season run and even earned a 100% critic score in its final season. Unfortunately, that high critical praise and overwhelmingly positive audience reception weren’t enough to keep Suburgatory around for long, and if you decide to give Suburgatory a chance, the only thing you’ll be disappointed in is its premature cancellation.

The series is a true hidden gem in the world of sitcoms and really just TV in general. It’s expert mocking of suburban clichés, from obsessed homeowners to plastic, over-the-top, mean girl characters, all through an outsider’s perspective, is sharp and guaranteed to elicit many laughs. That comedy is perfectly grounded by the heartfelt father-daughter dynamic between George and Tessa, who share a mature and unconventional parent-child bond. Suburgatory’s cast is also worth mentioning, with everyone from Sisto and Levy to comedy veterans like Cheryl Hines and Alan Tudyk delivering standout performances in memorable roles.

What’s New on Netflix?

February is a great month for those looking for their next show to binge-watch. In addition to great movies like the live-action How to Train Your Dragon and The Black Phone, the streamer has also stocked plenty of can’t-miss TV titles, including new seasons of Heartland and The Way Home. Netflix has also added all seasons of shows like NBC’s Night Court reboot, HBO Max’s Search Party, The WB’s 2000s sitcom What I Like About You, and the French animated micro-series Samuel.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!