Chris Rock Reportedly Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys

Chris Rock has reportedly turned down an offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, following recent speculation about whether or not he would take the gig. The news was confirmed in a report by ET, with a source telling the publication that Rock turned down the job in order to better focus on his comedy tour and upcoming special. Additionally, the source indicated that Rock is "over" Hollywood, and wants to travel and lay low once his tour concludes. Rock and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were both reportedly eyed to host the award ceremony, which will air on NBC this September, with producers Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment reportedly aiming for "ambitious choices" for the gig. According to a representative from the TV Academy cited in the report, the Emmys are still searching for a host, and are apparently not considering "going hostless." It was previously reported that talent from NBC and Peacock would be considered.

"He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source in the report explained.

Rock has also been floated among the Internet as an option to host the 2023 Oscars, following the moment where he was slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 proceedings, after Rock made a controversial joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Outside of a few appearances on his comedy tour, Rock has yet to speak publicly about the incident, for which Smith has publicly apologized.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," Smith's apology read in part. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," the writer concludes. "I am a work in progress."

What do you think of Chris Rock turning down the offer to host the 2022 Emmys? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Monday, September 12th on NBC.