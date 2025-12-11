Everything Coming to Netflix & Other Streaming Services This Weekend (December 12th)

The weekend is almost here and, with the year soon coming to a close, we’re starting to see some streaming services and studios roll out their big titles. Netflix, for example, is going to be spending this weekend pushing a massive original movie (just a month after it did the same thing with Frankenstein). Other streaming services like HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, Hulu, and Prime Video have waves of new additions planned for the weekend as well.

Friday will see Netflix deliver what might be its most anticipated original movie of the entire year. Rian Johnson’s third Benoit Blanc whodunit, Wake Up Dead Man, finally makes its way to streaming after a brief stint in theaters around the country.

Sunday will be a big day for HBO Max, as the hit HBO series IT: Welcome to Derry airs the final episode of its first season. After last week’s highly eventful penultimate episode, all eyes are on Sunday’s finale.

You can check out the weekend’s complete streaming schedule below!

Thursday, December 11th

NETFLIX

The Fakenapping (SA) — NETFLIX FILM

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Lost in the Spotlight (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Man Vs Baby (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Town (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Wizkid: Long Live Lagos (HBO Original)

HULU

The Death Coast: Complete Season 1

Lovely Complex: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Girl Taken (2025)

Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 3

PEACOCK

The Fabelmans

A Motown Christmas (NBC)

PARAMOUNT+

Little Disasters limited series

PRIME VIDEO

The Game Awards

TUBI

Rogue

Friday, December 12th

NETFLIX

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1: episodes 5-7

City of Shadows (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Home for Christmas: Season 3 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Two Episode Premiere

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show – Premiere

HBO MAX

Stolen Children (HBO Original)

This Is Spinal Tap

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh (HBO Original)

HULU

Neighborhood Watch (2025)

Plane (2023)

Under Fire (2025)

PEACOCK

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, Season 1 – Finale (USA)

NBC’s Year In Review Presented By Access Hollywood (NBC)

PARAMOUNT+

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2 premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Tell Me Softly / Dímelo Bajito (2025)

TUBI

Hag

Saturday, December 13th

NETFLIX

The Talented Mr. Ripley

HBO MAX

Vantara: Sanctuary Stories, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

HULU

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Season 8

House Hunters International: Complete Season 199

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Rock The Block: Complete Season 6

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 5

Super Mega Cakes: Complete Season 1

PARAMOUNT+

Family, Film and TV Awards

Sunday, December 14th

NETFLIX

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

HBO MAX

Toad and Friends, Season 1D

Very Merry Mystery (OWN)

IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

I Love LA, New Episode (HBO)