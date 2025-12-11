Everything Coming to Netflix & Other Streaming Services This Weekend (December 12th)

The weekend is almost here and, with the year soon coming to a close, we’re starting to see some streaming services and studios roll out their big titles. Netflix, for example, is going to be spending this weekend pushing a massive original movie (just a month after it did the same thing with Frankenstein). Other streaming services like HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, Hulu, and Prime Video have waves of new additions planned for the weekend as well.
Friday will see Netflix deliver what might be its most anticipated original movie of the entire year. Rian Johnson’s third Benoit Blanc whodunit, Wake Up Dead Man, finally makes its way to streaming after a brief stint in theaters around the country.
Sunday will be a big day for HBO Max, as the hit HBO series IT: Welcome to Derry airs the final episode of its first season. After last week’s highly eventful penultimate episode, all eyes are on Sunday’s finale.
You can check out the weekend’s complete streaming schedule below!
Thursday, December 11th
NETFLIX
The Fakenapping (SA) — NETFLIX FILM
Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Lost in the Spotlight (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
Man Vs Baby (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Town (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Wizkid: Long Live Lagos (HBO Original)
HULU
The Death Coast: Complete Season 1
Lovely Complex: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Girl Taken (2025)
Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny: Complete Season 1
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 3
PEACOCK
The Fabelmans
A Motown Christmas (NBC)
PARAMOUNT+
Little Disasters limited series
PRIME VIDEO
The Game Awards
TUBI
Rogue
Friday, December 12th
NETFLIX
The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1: episodes 5-7
City of Shadows (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Home for Christmas: Season 3 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era – Two Episode Premiere
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show – Premiere
HBO MAX
Stolen Children (HBO Original)
This Is Spinal Tap
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh (HBO Original)
HULU
Neighborhood Watch (2025)
Plane (2023)
Under Fire (2025)
PEACOCK
Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, Season 1 – Finale (USA)
NBC’s Year In Review Presented By Access Hollywood (NBC)
PARAMOUNT+
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2 premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Tell Me Softly / Dímelo Bajito (2025)
TUBI
Hag
Saturday, December 13th
NETFLIX
The Talented Mr. Ripley
HBO MAX
Vantara: Sanctuary Stories, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
HULU
Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Season 8
House Hunters International: Complete Season 199
Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Rock The Block: Complete Season 6
Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 5
Super Mega Cakes: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Family, Film and TV Awards
Sunday, December 14th
NETFLIX
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
HBO MAX
Toad and Friends, Season 1D
Very Merry Mystery (OWN)
IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
I Love LA, New Episode (HBO)