Peacock Just Added the Most Electrifying Sci-Fi Monster Movie of the 2010s (Along With Its Disappointing Sequel)

While Godzilla has mostly cornered the market on kaiju movies over the last several decades, but 2013 saw a new, original take on the giant monsters emerge into the mainstream. Famed director Guillermo del Toro put his own spin on kaiju attacks, bringing more of a sci-fi flare by giving the monsters a formidable opponent in the form of enormous, human-operated robots. The result is an endlessly entertaining movie that has only gotten better with age, and just found its way to a new streaming home on Peacock.
Last week, Peacock added del Toro’s Pacific Rim to its lineup, bringing the service a serious boost in the way of sci-fi action. On the same day, Peacock also added Pacific Rim‘s sequel to its roster, but the follow-up (which wasn’t directed bu del Toro) doesn’t come close to its predecessor in terms of quality.
Pacific Rim: Uprising stars John Boyega and Scott Eastwood as the leaders of a new generation of Jaeger pilots, several years after the events of the first movie. While Uprising shares a lot of connective tissue with the original, the story is largely standalone, and it’s not really necessary to watch after Pacific Rim.
While Peacock getting this movies is certainly exciting for a lot of fans, they won’t be available on the service for very long. These are basically one-month rentals, so to speak, as both films in the Pacific Rim series will be exiting the service at the end of December.
New Movies on Peacock
Pacific Rim may be one of the biggest titles to hit Peacock in December, but it’s far from the only new arrival film worth watching. The streamer also added titles like 10 Cloverfield Lane, Gladiator, Creed, and Jingle All the Way.
You can find the full rundown of Peacock’s December 1st movie additions below!
