5 Great Recent Shows Hidden On Paramount+

Paramount+ offers a wide variety of programming for streaming audiences. Fans of older shows are thrilled that classics like I Love Lucy and The Twilight Zone are available there, along with great Nickelodeon shows like Rocko’s Modern Life and Legends of the Hidden Temple.

There are also many current shows on Paramount+ — too many for any one person to be aware of, never mind watch, every original show and network rebroadcast. Sometimes shows like Fellow Travelers slip under the radar. This series is one of several recent shows that are worth watching.

5) School Spirits

School Spirits is a supernatural mystery about a dead teen who is trying to solve her own murder. This show will likely appeal to fans of Riverdale, as it is a teen-oriented series with heart that involves supernatural elements — the main character is a ghost trapped in the halls of her high school who must find out what happened to her.

This series is one of the best, most twisty YA mysteries that Paramount+ has to offer. There are currently only two seasons available, but the good news is that a third season is on its way, so fans will have more to look forward to after finishing it.

4) Evil

Evil is created by Robert and Michelle King, the same creative team that brought viewers The Good Wife and all its spinoffs, but is a very different type of show. This series, which ended fairly recently, is about a team of three people who are hired by the Catholic Church to investigate supernatural incidents, and often these events get entangled with their personal lives.

The Kings have had a long and successful relationship with CBS and Paramount+, and the show was fairly popular when it debuted, so much so that horror novelist Stephen King lobbied for Paramount+ to renew Evil in 2024. However, many people have forgotten about it or didn’t watch it because of the supernatural content, making it a true hidden gem now.

3) Bargain

Bargain is one of the best international shows that Paramount+ has to offer. This show is a Korean thriller about a catastrophic earthquake that traps criminals, victims, and organ traffickers. This puts everyone in a situation where they have to avoid predators while trying to get out of a collapsing building.

Although this is an exciting and inventive K-drama, Paramount+ barely promotes it in the US, so few people know it is available. Although newbies to Korean dramas might find it hard to follow, it is well worth watching.

2) Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Although Lawmen: Bass Reeves is part of the Yellowstone franchise, it is not as well-known as other shows like 1923 or 1885. This series is unique within the franchise — although many spinoffs take place in different historical periods, this is the only one told from the perspective of a Black person.

Bass Reeves was a historical figure who was originally a slave and became one of the first Black deputy marshals after the Civil War. The series explores his life and his transition from slave to free man and his career as a law enforcer who acted with integrity, caught over 30,000 criminals, and avoided serious injury while doing so.

1) Fellow Travelers

Fellow Travelers is one of the best historical LGBTQ+ shows available today, but it is rarely talked about. This series is a historical thriller that tells the story of two men who are secret lovers from the McCarthy era to the AIDs scare of the 1980s.

This series is based on real LGBTQ+ history. The men’s relationship evolves, but the world is continually hostile toward them for various reasons, forcing them to fight to survive during different eras. It is also visually stunning, and Matt Bomer was nominated for several awards, including an Emmy, and won a Peabody Award.

