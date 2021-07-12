The Fairly OddParents Live-Action Series Synopsis, Cast Revealed

✖

The first significant details for the upcoming The Fairly OddParents live-action series on Paramount+ have been revealed as both the cast of the show and the synopsis for it have been released. The new live-action series was first announced earlier this year for the streaming service and was reportedly set to begin filming at the end of June. Nickelodeon has now confirmed that production has officially started. There had been some speculation that the new live-action series might closely follow the plot of the original Nickelodeon cartoon, but the synopsis indicates that the show will be going in an entirely different direction given that the show picks up years after the end of the original series and will follow Timmy Turner's cousin, Vivian "Viv" Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Ragland, after the two of them are entrusted with Timmy's fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo.

As far as the cast for the series, Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris return to voice Wanda and Cosmo, respectively. The physical cast of the live-action series includes Audrey Grace Marshall as Vivian "Viv" Turner,Tyler Wladis as Roy Ragland, Laura Bell Bundy as Roy’s mom Rachel Ragland, Ryan-James Hatanaka as Viv’s dad Ty Turner, and Imogen Cohen as their friend Zina Zacarias. While the plot seems to indicate that Timmy himself will make an appearance, no casting has been announced. In previous live-action adaptations of the show, Drake Bell played the part of Timmy Turner.

Here's the synopsis for the live-action The Fairly OddParents, straight from Nickelodeon:

"In The Fairly OddParents, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Ragland, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, her cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them and the two siblings must come together to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents."

"During its run, The Fairly OddParents granted an endless amount of imagination to viewers, where no wish was too big or too small," said Zack Olin, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, as part of the announcement. "We are so excited to build upon the 'Fairly Odd' universe with this totally unique experience that the new show’s incredibly talented creative team has cooked up for a new generation of kids on Paramount+."

The live-action The Fairly OddParents is currently scheduled to release on Paramount+ later this year and is produced by Nickelodeon Studios. Nickelodeon also announced that the series is executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak, who also serves as showrunner for the series, and Samantha Martin. Butch Hartman and Fred Seibert are credited as producers. The pilot is directed and executive produced by Mike Caron. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the franchise right here.

