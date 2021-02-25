The Fairly OddParents Live-Action Series Announced for Paramount+

✖

The Fairly OddParents is getting a live-action series on Paramount+. The news was announced as a part of the streaming service’s huge rollout today. Kids’ programming was a focus for a large section of the presentation. Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS Kids & Family announced the Fairly OddParents series alongside a live-action Dora the Explorer show as well. During the rise of streaming services, we’ve learned that original content is crucial in the drive to keep fans happy on the platform. Luckily for ViacomCBS, they have a large bullpen of children’s content mega-hits because of Nickelodeon. They also announced the new Star Trek kids series today along with an entire studio dedicated to expanding the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe. So, when it comes to small audiences, the streaming service will be firing on all cylinders as it gets up and running.

There is no word on how series creator Butch Hartman will be involved with the project But Robbins did mention that the live-action series would be taking cues from Dora’s last real-life adventures in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. That feature was directed by James Bobin and starred Isabela Moner as the titular explorer. Also playing characters were Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Jeffrey Wahlberg, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, and Danny Trejo.

Check out Nickelodeon’s description for that movie down below:

"Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold."

