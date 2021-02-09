The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Earns Marvel's Most Adult Rating Yet

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier doesn't hit Disney+ for another month and some change, but the series is already treading uncharted waters for Marvel Studios. Though plenty can change between now and March, the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series has received its first rating, and it's one on par with Marvel Television's darkest entries. Kijkwijzer — the Dutch film and television rating board — has listed the series as a "16+" property due to "violence" and "coarse language."

As u/VirinR — the Redditor who first spotted the rating — points out, it's a rating similar to that of TV-MA in the United States. Other notable properties that have gotten slapped with a 16+ rating by Kijkwijzer include Daredevil Season Two, Jessica Jones Season Two, Django Unchained, and Game of Thrones Season Seven.

Prior to this, all other ratings from content from Marvel Studios has received a 12+ rating, including sitcom thriller WandaVision. For WandaVision, the first batch of episodes was rated TV-PG before being switched to a TV-14 rating the past couple of weeks.

If the rating holds without any additional editing, it'd mark a notable shift in the content released by Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios. That said, the producer has gone on record by confirming the Deadpool franchise will remain R-rated while still being set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the shift to more adult programming would have to happen at one point or another.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige shared earlier this year.

"It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning March 19th.

What other characters do you hop to see pop up in the upcoming Marvel show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!