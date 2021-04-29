Marvel Announces New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Assembled Episode With New Trailer

✖

Marvel has announced The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's "Assembled" episode on Disney+, via a new trailer you can watch below. If you haven't been keeping up, Assembled is the behind-the-scenes, "making of" series that Marvel Studios releases for its Disney+ series. So far, there's just been one featurette released for WandaVision, but now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reached its finale, it's giving fans deeper insight into how Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and the whole TFATWS creative team put this series together. Watch the trailer below, and get more details below!

Go beyond the shield and behind the scenes. Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/EJ3JgCla0a — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 29, 2021

"Go beyond the shield and behind the scenes. Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier" --TFATWS Twitter Account

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier certainly fulfilled Kevin Feige's promise of bringing Marvel movie-level action to the TV screen. Right from the first episode's action-packed aerial opening sequence (that pitted Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon against Georges St-Pierre's Batroc) TFAWS felt as good and thrilling as any Captain America movie. This Assembled trailer reveals just how much director Kari Skogland relied on Marvel Studios and its technical wizardry to make those sequences into the pulse-pounding visual thrills we saw.

As you can see above, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and the crew of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actually had a pretty humorous time performing the action sequences in front of green/blue screen backdrops, inside various production studios. Whether it's Stan taking 2-foot drops onto a mat to create Bucky's plane jump moment - or Mackie suspended on harnesses to make those Falcon flight sequences - it's pretty silly stuff that these Marvel actors have to sell as serious action.

Fans may have had some mixed reactions to Falcon and the Winter Soldier's overall storyline and character arcs, but there is no debate that the show nailed the visual quality. Hopefully, the Assembled episode lets us in on fun tidbits of info, like what the budget was - and of course, how the COVID-19 pandemic collided with Marvel's production on TFATWS, and possibly changed it entirely.

Assembled: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will stream on Disney+ this Friday.