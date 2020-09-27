The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Video Shows Sebastian Stan in Action in New Costume

✖

After a six-month break, production has resumed on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, leading to a surplus of leaked photos from paparazzi floating among the show's Atlanta-based sets. It's through these photos we've seen stuff like the return of George St-Pierre's Batroc the Leaper and now, a new batch of images has surfaced showing Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes in some sweet new duds.

Showing off the metallic arm he received in Avengers: Infinity War, Stan can be seen sporting a one-armed leather jacket in all of the release of the photos, one similar to what we've seen before. In previous photos, the jacket has looked much darker but in new photos obtained by Daily Mail, it would seem the jacket is navy blue with red accents, very similar to previous pieces of concept art that have also managed to surface. You can see all the latest set photos here.

Little is known about the upcoming series other than the fact WandaVision has lept ahead of it on the slate of upcoming Marvel Studios releases. Then there are separate releases of set photos that have teased a team-up of sorts with the likes of St-Pierre and mysterious characters played by Desmond Chaim and Erin Kellyman. Though no plot details have been revealed, Stan previously said the tone of the show was similar to that of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, a grounded take on Marvel Characters after the space-faring blockbusters of Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to set a release date.

What other characters are you hoping to see pop up in Marvel's Disney+ shows? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!