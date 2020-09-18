The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reportedly Returning to Czech Republic for More Filming

✖

Production has resumed in Atlanta on Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series for Disney+ but the show might have to make a trip overseas before it can fully wrap. According to a report from Murphy's Multiverse, once filming wraps in Atlanta on the series in the near future they'll hop on a couple of quinjets and fly to the Czech Republic, noting that a filming permit from September 29th to October 12th has been spotted in the area for the production. It's unclear how the ongoing COVID-19 coronaviurs pandemic might effect these plans, and Marvel is staying mum about it all anyway, but for the time being it looks like things are full steam ahead on the show.

We know that filming has resumed on the series thanks to star Anthony Mackie, who took to social media to reveal a fresh new look at his character's upgraded Falcon costume from the series. "The boyz are back in town," Mackie wrote on Twitter. "Having fun while social distancing." The actor is seen enjoying a cigar in the photo, a luxury he regularly takes advantage of during breaks from work.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was originally supposed to hit Disney+ in August of 2020 but due to the delay in production, it was not able to complete the 6-episode run of hour-long stories. There is no official word on when the series will debut on Disney+ just yet. The photo from Mackie on the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier can be seen in the tweet below.

The boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing... #wintersoldiershot #FalconandtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/hpCy7vuFFa — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 15, 2020

Mackie will star in the series alongside Sebastian Stan, returning once again as Bucky Barnes. The series is set to be a who's who of returning faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with plenty of newcomers set to be added to the ensemble cast. Daniel Brühl will return as Baron Helmut Zemo, reprising his part from Captain America: Civil War, while Emily VanCamp will be back as Sharon Carter aka Agent 13, also absent since the 2016 clash. Georges St-Pierre is also set to appear as Georges Batroc aka "Batroc the Leaper," a minor Captain America villain that briefly appeared in the 2014 sequel Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Wyatt Russell is among the new cast members that will appear in the film, taking on the part of John Walker aka U.S. Agent, the US Government's clear pick for succeeded Steve Rogers in the Captain America role. Others set to appear in the series include Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly.