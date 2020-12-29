The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Civil War Composer Reportedly Returning to Score Disney+ Series

✖

There's going to be a Captain America reunion in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier one way or another. While Cap himself Chris Evans may or may not show up, the upcoming Disney+ show will reportedly feature a score from Henry Jackman, the composer behind both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and its successor, Captain America: Civil War. The latest tidbit of behind-the-scenes information comes from a listing on composer Sven Faulconer's website.

On his resume, Faulconer lists that he provided "Additional Music for Henry Jackman" and director Kari Skogland. Outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jackman is a frequent collaborator with Joe and Anthony Russo. Together, the creatives have worked together on Cherry, Extraction, and 21 Bridges. His other genre film credits include Detective Pikachu, both of the latest Jumanji features, and Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman franchise.

Coincidentally enough, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan previously compared the ton of the show to that of The Winter Soldier.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan explained. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ March 19th.

