Fallout Season 3’s New Location & Changes From The Games Explained by Showrunner [Exclusive]

The good news for Fallout fans is that even though the Season 2 finale of the show just aired, Prime Video had already confirmed a Season 3 renewal for the show before the first frame of the latest batch was even released. In the age of streaming and the uncertainty of any TV show, it was welcome news. Now that we know where the story of Fallout is really heading, though, the teases that we saw last night now feel more like promises, and now we have an even better idea of what to expect. Spoilers will follow for the Season 2 finale of Fallout.

At the end of Fallout Season 2, audiences and longtime gamers are given a tease of something that we’ve never seen in the games as The Ghoul heads for the mountains of Colorado to find his wife and daughter. Considering the world is still a lawless wasteland, though, one imagines the view may not be that different, but it’s a tantalizing prospect. Speaking with ComicBook ahead of the Season 2 finale of Fallout, the creative team offered even more teases for what fans can expect, and how elements of the game might change in Season 3.

Fallout Season 3 Will Head to Colorado And Reveal Big Changes to Some Factions

Fans expecting The Ghoul to take a straight line from New Vegas to Colorado should already know that this won’t be the cast, as Fallout co-creator and showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet confirmed to ComicBook that he’ll almost certainly “get sidetracked by bullsh-t” on his way there. That said, the team is excited to push the series into new territory and expand the scope of the Fallout universe.

“We all feel like the joy of a Fallout game. Like, when you hear a new game is coming out is the question of ‘Well, where is it going to be set?’” Robertson-Dworet said. “Because that is going to infuse the entire flavor and experience of playing the game….As a show, we would love to also sometimes take our fans to places they know very well, but also to new places. That part of the joy is discovering what’s new in the Wasteland.”

We went on to ask if exploring this new territory in the Wasteland meant that we might get to see new factions that have formed in Colorado that fans haven’t actually seen in the games. Robertson-Dworet confirmed that this could be the cast but then offered an even more distinct tease for Fallout Season 3, how living in Colorado might have changed a faction fans alreayd know an love

“Or maybe a faction that’s migrated,” she added. “And how is that influenced its culture and its ideology, and what’s happened to it? So, I think, yes, the joy of the Fallout games is always seeing things that are familiar to you from Fallout already, and experiencing new things. So that’s what we’re excited to dive into.”

Given the status of not only the New California Republic but the Brotherhood of Steel and even the Enclave at the end of Fallout Season 2, Robertson-Dworet could be referring to any number of factions that have changed after moving into Colorado. It also offers the chance for the series to bring in other factions that haven’t yet been addressed, like the Railroad and The Institute.

Fallout Season 3 does not yet have a timeline for release, but a major element that has worked in the show’s favor so far is consistency. In an age where some shows can go three years between seasons, Fallout premiered its first season in April of 2024, with Season 2 debuting in December of 2025. If we put a similar timeframe on the next batch of episodes, maybe Season 3 could premiere at the start of 2027. The wasteland is vast after all, it takes a long time to get where you’re going.