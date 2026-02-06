Fallout’s Mr House Star Wants an Origin Story & Reveals What He Knows About Season 3 [Exclusive]

Amazon’s Fallout has aired its Season 2 finale, and it’s a credit to the show’s success that fans are already clamoring for details on Season 3. Fallout Season 2 introduced a new villain in Robert Edwin House (Justin Theroux), the CEO of RobCo Industries, who now rules the strip of New Vegas. Technology was House’s main obsession, to the point that the industrialist preserved his own consciousness in digital form, haunting the computer systems and networks of New Vegas.

(WARNING: Fallout Season 2 SPOILERS Follow!)

At the end of Season 2, Cooper Howard / The Ghoul walked away from House, leaving the digital ghost to haunt his dilapidated hardware. Even though they parted ways, it didn’t feel like the story of Robert Edwin House is over – especially not after he teased his chess moves against an even worse figure hiding out there in the wasteland.

Justin THeroux as Robert Head in Fallout / Prime Video

Justin Theroux spoke with ComicBook about the Fallout Season 2 Finale and let it be known: he had a lot of fun making the show, and also agrees that there is more story to tell when it comes to Robert House – including his backstory.

“I love an origin story, and so I would love to – and again – this is just a fan speaking, this isn’t me creating any kind of lore, or, or telegraphing or tickling the wire on anything – I would love to know how he got to where he got and why he zeroed in on Cooper Howard. Like, anyone, you know, it’s always interesting to learn. Oh, Jeff Bezos started out in a garage, or Elon Musk was from South Africa, and you sort of want to know what their origin story is. What formed them?”

Theroux is also an accomplished screenwriter as well as being an actor (see: Iron Man 3), so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’s already working out his own head-canon about House’s backstory. As the actor sees it, House is a man who has always hidden behind the screen of appearances, long before he became a digital entity.

“He was probably really well schooled… How to behave in civil society and polite society, so that everything that he did was sort of a veneer, his voice, his actions, the way he moved across the room, and his body. What was inside him as a man was just so sort of polluted; the analogy that I think of is he understands civilized society sort of the same way that Elon Musk understands comedy… he’s definitely missing a chip as far as just interaction is concerned, and it’s because his life is designed to be so sort of frictionless.”

So far, Theroux cannot confirm whether or not he’ll appear in Fallout Season 3. “It’s above my pay grade, so I don’t know. He may have been left out in the vaults, but we’ll see. I genuinely don’t know.”

Having Walton Goggins, Justin Theroux, and Kyle MacLachlan all together in one season of TV was a genuine treat, and something that Fallout should at least try to keep going. The show has honored its gaming roots by advancing “levels” each season, with new boss battles to face. Since everyone is still on the gameboard, some coordinated scheming should be in order; also, Lucy (Ella Purnell) and Maximus (Aaron Moten) have yet to mix it up with House, which is something we definitely should get to see.

Fallout Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.