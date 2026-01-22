Fallout Fans Just Got Some Bad News About New Games

It has been eight calendar years since Bethesda released Fallout 76 and eleven calendar years since the release of Fallout 4. To this end, in the post-Xbox acquisition era, there has not been a single proper release in the series. Suffice to say, fans of the post-apocalyptic series are growing antsy for something new. And with Fallout 5 seemingly many years away, it’s not going to be the next mainline installment that satisfies this desperation anytime soon.

As you may know, there has been extensive reporting that both a remaster of Fallout 3 and a remaster of Fallout: New Vegas are in the works. And recently, there has been some scuttlebutt that the pair of remasters, or at least one of them, are not just going to be revealed soon, but shadow-dropped imminently. The latest reporting about the pair of remasters refutes this.

New Report About Fallout 3 and New Vegas Remasters

According to Jez Corden, a well-known Xbox insider, while shadow drops may happen for one or both of the games, Corden says he has heard that neither game is imminent. Adding to this, Corden says the impression he has been given is that they won’t arrive together and that Fallout 3 Remastered will arrive before Fallout New Vegas Remastered. Finally, Corden notes that Xbox and Bethesda were caught unaware by the resurgence in interest in the franchise, which has been driven by the Amazon show. Speaking of the show, its new second season takes viewers to New Vegas. To this end, you’d think it would make more sense to release a remaster of New Vegas first, but apparently, this is not the plan.

Of course, it should be noted that Corden does not have a bulletproof track record, which. means the information above should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing above is official information, and it comes from a singular source. Further, even if everything above was accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, neither Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda at large, nor Xbox has commented on this new report. There are several reasons as to why we do not expect any of these parties to budge, but if any of them do, we will update the story with whatever they say, salient or not.

