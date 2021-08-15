Family Feud to Air Special Disney Edition

✖

Family Feud will air a special Disney-themed episode on Monday, August 16th. Production company Fremantle announced the special show, which is distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, as a means of cross-promoting the release of Spin Master's new Family Feud: Disney Edition board game exclusively at Walmart. In the episode, Daytime Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey is joined by a variety of Disney characters as two competing families try to win up to $100,000 and a new car. In honor of this special Disney-themed episode, the winning family will also go home with a bonus surprise prize: a five-day, four-night stay to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida during the 50th-anniversary celebration.

Spin Master's Family Feud: Disney Edition combines the gameplay of the long-running television show with Disney characters and movies. The new release includes hundreds of new Disney and Pixar-themed survey questions, as well as a Fast Money Bonus Round. The game is designed for three or more players of age 8+ and includes 150 face-off question cards, 50 fast money cards, a dry erase scoreboard, a Disney Mickey Mouse cardholder, a dry erase marker, and instructions. The game will be available for purchase exclusively at Walmart.

Family Feud debuted in 1976 and has remained one of television's most popular and enduring game shows. The game sees two families compete for cash and cars as contestants try to guess the most popular answers to questions posed to 100 people surveyed. Host Steve Harvey engages competing family members in humorous repartee, his honest reactions to their responses bringing a new comedic sensibility to the show.

Family Feud is produced by Fremantle and distributed by Debmar-Mercury. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are Executive Producers and Jim Roush is Executive in Charge of Production. Here's more information on Spin Master's Family Feud: Disney Edition:

It's time to play Disney Family Feud. Are you ready to take on the challenge? Survey says . . . yes! The classic Family Feud game now has a Disney twist. From animated classics to Pixar movies, from classic book characters to TV show favorites, this Disney Edition Family Feud game will help make family time fun time! Based on a national survey, Cardinal Games placed the top answers on Face Off cards. Challenge your family and friends to see who knows Disney best! Figure out the most popular answers and rack up the points. Face off in three rounds then play the Fast Money Bonus Round. The team or player with the highest score wins and is crowned the Disney Family Feud champion. Recommended for ages 6 and up.