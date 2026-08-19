Cartoon Network Classics Are Making a Comeback Next Month

With so many original series introduced on Cartoon Network over the years, it can often be tough for classic shows to have the chance to find their place on the cable network’s schedule, especially if said series have already ended. Luckily, with the network running twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, various fan favorites have made returns in recent years. Next month, two cult classics from the channel’s history are making a return to the airwaves, with one of the franchises planning a major spin-off that will further flesh out the world years after the original finale.

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On September 7th next month, Steven Universe and Uncle Grandpa will return to Cartoon Network, airing reruns of the two animated series that have become fan favorites. Ironically enough, these two franchises had a wild crossover in days past as a special episode of Steven Universe slammed the two universes into one. In the episode, “Say Uncle,” the titular Grandpa Uncle found himself lending Steven a hand in a wildly different adventure for all the parties involved. For those who are looking to revisit both series, Steven Universe will air at 9:04 AM Eastern daily, while Uncle Grandpa will air at 12 PM Eastern daily. Luckily, if you can’t catch the animated shows on the cable network, both franchises are available to stream on Hulu.

Steven Universe’s Continuation, Uncle Grandpa’s End

Cartoon Network

Steven Universe hit the ground running when it first debuted on Cartoon Network in 2013, releasing around one hundred and sixty episodes over the course of five seasons. Alongside a feature-length film, it received a sequel series, Steven Universe Future, that saw its titular hero aged up by years while bringing his story to a close. Currently, the franchise is planning a major comeback thanks to Amazon’s Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars, which will focus on Lars traveling the universe. The series currently doesn’t have a release date, though many fans of the original series are counting down the days until we see Lars take the reins.

As for Uncle Grandpa, the series, unfortunately, does not have a spin-off and/or future continuation in the works to explore the wild world of the titular oddball. Series creator Pete Browngardt hasn’t minced words when it comes to the status of his series following the finale. While Uncle Grandpa is streaming on Hulu, it was removed from HBO Max years prior, during the removal of many Cartoon Network favorites from the platform. Most recently, Browngardt also stated his displeasure with the upcoming merger between Warner Bros and Paramount, so the idea of seeing his character return with a new series on Cartoon Network might be that much further out of reach.