Apple TV’s Most Underrated Sci-Fi Show Confirms 5 Marvel/DC Stars for Season 2

Apple TV carving out a corner for itself in the streaming space, which gets more crowded every year, is proving to be one of its best strategies. Over the years, Apple TV has made a name for itself by becoming the destination for science fiction, but to make it clear how well they’ve done it, just look at the subgenres they’re exploring. Severance puts a trippy, psychological spin on the genre, while For All Mankind is a pulpy drama and alternate-history series. On top of that, Silo, Dark Matter, Invasion, and more all scratch different itches for audiences, and that’s not even naming them all.

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Perhaps the most underrated sci-fi series on the platform, though, is Apple TV’s adaptation of Murderbot, the adaptation of Martha Wells’ book series about a private security robot (played by Alexander Skarsgård) who has gained sentience but can’t let anyone know that about himself (he’d rather just watch TV anyway). Last summer saw the first season of the show debut, and a quick renewal meant Season 2 was on the horizon. Now, Apple TV has confirmed the first batch of cast members for the new episodes, including the likes of Patton Oswalt and Topher Grace.

Apple TV Confirms Murderbot Season 2 Cast

In addition to confirming that, as expected, Skarsgård, will return as the titular character, he’ll be joined by a majority of his co-stars from the previous season, including Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, and Sabrina Wu, with Clark Gregg, Jack McBrayer, and John Cho also confirmed to return for The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon soap opera sequences. The new faces joining the series, though, make some pretty exciting additions, including Marvel and DC favorites.

As noted, Patton Oswalt (Eternals) and Topher Grace (Spider-Man 3) are set to appear, starring alongside Tramell Tillman (Spider-Man: Brand New Day), Katy O’Brian (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Ella Jay Basco (Birds of Prey). Others confirmed for the series include Ted Lasso‘s Brendan Hunt, True Detective: Night Country‘s Kali Reis, Succession’s Nicholas Braun, plus Michael Sheen, Wanda Sykes, and Steve Buscemi.

Official plot details about the new episodes of Murderbot Season 2 have not been confirmed, but it’s worth noting that the previous season ended in a way that saw Skarsgård’s titular character going off on his own and leaving the friends who saved him behind. The fact that the series has already confirmed that the majority of those characters are returning at least implies they’ll have a role to play in the new story, but how big of one remains to be seen.

Fans of Martha Wells’ book series, though, are almost certainly hoping that the new season goes right into the second entry in the series, which not only sees Murderbot investigating its own past but also teaming up with the onboard computer of a giant ship. It hasn’t been confirmed who will voice that computer (“Art” in the books), but it’s certainly possible their name is seen in the video above.

No official premiere date for the series has been confirmed either, meaning that a 2026 debut is possible, but not confirmed. The sheer amount of post-production needed for a series like this might mean it won’t return until 2027.