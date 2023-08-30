Family Guy Experience Tickets Now On Sale

Earlier this month, it was announced that Bucket Listers was teaming up with Superfly for the Family Guy Experience, which includes Giggity Golf, the Drunken Clam, and EMJ food truck. The new pop-up will transform downtown Los Angeles in Quahog, Rhode Island to become an "immersive putt-putt experience." The pop-up will feature "a custom putt-putt course that takes fans across the show's storied universe, recreating some of its most iconic and beloved moments along the way." Today, tickets for the event have finally gone on sale.

"Who's ready!? 🎉 Tickets are NOW ON SALE for the @familyguyexperience at our link in bio @LosAngelesBucketList ⬅️ with earlybird pricing! Get ready to escape to Quahog in this totally immersive Family Guy experience," the event's official Instagram account shared. You can view the post here.

"Bucket Listers is stoked to join forces with Superfly and bring the world of Family Guy to life with Giggity Golf," Head of Experiences, Derek Berry, previously explained. "We pride ourselves on creating experiences that our community of 15 million + fans won't find anywhere else. The opportunity to partner up on the creation of this concept was a no-brainer. There couldn't be a better dream team."

"Just call us an experiential Voltron. We can't wait for this talented team to bring to life one of the great animated series in Family Guy – we know the evil monkey is watching!" Superfly Co-Founder, Kerry Black, added.

What Is The Family Guy Experience?

The Family Guy Experience begins on September 27th, runs through November 15th, and costs $29 a ticket. The event will be located at 613 Imperial Avenue in Los Angeles. Every ticket purchase will include a guaranteed window of time to golf. There is also a VIP ticket option, which includes a welcome drink as well as additional food and drinks options that will be available for purchase. The event will include golf cart replicas, photo ops, and opportunities to test both your putt-putt skills and Family Guy knowledge. Tickets are available exclusively through Bucket Listers, and you can book tickets here. You can also follow @familyguyminigolf and @losangelesbucketlist for more information.

When Does Family Guy Season 22 Premiere?

Family Guy Season 22 was previously confirmed to be in the works as Fox renewed the animated sitcom for new seasons through 2025 (along with other Animation Domination hits The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers). Fox announced last month that Family Guy will be returning with new episodes this starting Sunday, October 1st at 9:30 PM EST. This will be the same night The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers also return with new episodes.

Will you be checking out Giggity Golf in Los Angeles? Tell us in the comments!